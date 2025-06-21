This winter, the New York Yankees made a controversial decision to amend their facial hair policy that dated back to 1976. For the first time in decades, the team is allowing players and uniformed personnel to sport well-groomed beards.

Yankees legends took the stage at Fanatics Fest on Friday morning to reflect on the franchise’s illustrious history. During the panel, the franchise icons sounded off on the rule change and gave their opinions on the amendment.

The star-studded panel featured Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, C.C. Sabathia, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, and filmmaker Spike Lee, with MLB Network’s A.J. Andrews as the host.

Yankees legends speak on controversial beard rule change at Fanatics Fest

Pettitte explained that he was in favor of the team removing the rule. There has been speculation and reporting in the past that the Yankees have missed out on acquiring star talent because of the rule. That seemed to be at the forefront of Pettitte’s mind.

“I didn’t have a problem with it,” Pettitte said. “I would shave right after I pitched. I would hope we didn’t have a rainout. I hated shaving, and I didn’t wanna be clean-shaven when I took the mound. Thought I looked like a wimp. We were losing players we were trying to sign…I was like, ‘Man, let it go.'”

Posada brought up the legendary George Steinbrenner in his response. The policy began during Steinbrenner’s reign over the organization. Steinbrenner set the policy in an effort to instill a sense of order and discipline in his players, believing a clean-shaven look represented professionalism and pride in wearing the pinstripes.

“I don’t know what I would have done,” Posada shared. “If I got a couple of hits, I wouldn’t have shaven. I just thought about Mr. Steinbrenner and his rules and didn’t wanna disappoint him.”

The always-clean-shaven Rodriguez gave his take, explaining why he would never sport a beard as a member of the Yankees.

“I would never get in trouble for a beard. I couldn’t grow one,” Rodriguez said, sparking laughter from those in attendance.

Derek Jeter seemed opposed to the Yankees’ rule change

Fans were eager to hear Jeter’s take on the matter, and he eventually gave it — but not before sneaking in a wisecrack.

“My wife told me, ‘You can have a bald head and no hair on your face,'” the infamously bald Captain joked.

Jeter did, however, seem to indicate that he was a supporter of the Yankees’ clean-shaven rule. He shared his appreciation for rules and discipline — something that was essential in the Yankees’ clubhouse during his playing days.

I think you have to have rules; they teach you discipline. We had different rules growing up, it just seems like they keep loosening rules…it keeps you disciplined.”

Jeter referred back to the same value that prompted Steinbrenner to implement the policy: discipline. Ultimately, times have changed, and the Yankees have, too. But this change could also usher in an exciting new era for fans and players alike.