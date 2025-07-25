Yankees’ league-worst infielder might be days away from losing his roster spot

The New York Yankees could execute a trade any day now, and third base looks like the most likely target for a roster shake-up.

While Oswald Peraza once carried top-prospect hype, his fall from grace has been steady and hard to ignore over the years.

Defensively, Peraza is solid enough, but that’s where the praise mostly ends at this stage of his disappointing development.

Ever since he lost the shortstop battle to Anthony Volpe in 2023, he hasn’t looked like the same confident player.

The Yankees gave him opportunities to rebound, but the bat hasn’t shown any sign of catching up to major league velocity.

Offense has completely disappeared for Peraza

Peraza is slashing a bleak .147/.208/.237 over 156 at-bats this season, making him one of MLB’s least productive hitters.

That results in a .445 OPS — a number that would look more fitting for a backup catcher than an everyday infielder.

He’s struck out too much, walked too little, and has only managed three home runs despite ample chances in the lineup.

Most concerning of all, Peraza’s quality of contact metrics rank near the bottom of the league in nearly every category.

There’s no underlying data to suggest a breakout is coming, which makes his case for playing time almost indefensible.

Yankees can’t afford a black hole in the lineup

With the bottom of the order already thinning out, the Yankees simply can’t afford to carry Peraza’s bat much longer.

Every lineup spot counts when you’re chasing playoff positioning in the AL East, especially in high-leverage summer matchups.

For a team looking to maximize run support for a shaky rotation, Peraza’s presence feels like a luxury they can’t keep.

Even his glove — while solid — hasn’t been enough to justify the lack of offense, especially at a power position like third base.

The Yankees’ patience has lasted far longer than most teams would’ve allowed, but the leash is likely down to its final thread.

A trade could mean the end of Peraza’s time in pinstripes

If the Yankees acquire a legitimate third baseman at the deadline, Peraza could find himself off the roster entirely.

It’s not just about losing the starting job — it’s about roster math and whether he even has a place on the bench.

With DJ LeMahieu already cut and Jorbit Vivas also in the mix, the 26-man squeeze is very real.

Peraza may still carry some minor trade value, but his stock has plummeted, and he’s now more of a throw-in than a centerpiece.

He’s running out of time to prove he belongs, and the front office seems ready to move on for a more stable option.

Pressure mounting as Yankees eye upgrade

At this point, it feels less like if the Yankees will replace Peraza and more like when they’ll make it official.

If a deal materializes in the coming days, don’t be surprised if Peraza’s name is missing from the lineup — and the roster.