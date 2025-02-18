Yankees landed a ‘tremendous’ player in veteran infielder

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Maybe the failed Juan Soto pursuit and the acquisitions of Max Fried and Devin Williams stole the headlines of the New York Yankees‘ offseason. Fair enough—those moves, or the lack thereof, shaped the team’s winter in a big way.

But let’s not overlook the fact that the Yankees added not one, but two former MVPs in Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt. Bellinger took home the honor in 2019, and Goldschmidt was crowned in 2022. These guys aren’t just big names; they’re proven stars, even if their most recent campaigns weren’t up to their usual standards.

Bellinger and Goldschmidt Will Play With A Chip On Their Shoulders

Both are coming off somewhat underwhelming 2024 seasons, but baseball has a funny way of reminding people why certain players have hardware on their mantels. When healthy and locked in, Bellinger and Goldschmidt can still take over a game.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Bellinger took a moment to tip his cap to his new teammate, someone who has been the epitome of consistency since his Arizona days and continued that trend in St. Louis:

“Paul is a pro’s pro,” Bellinger said of Goldschmidt via YES Network. That’s a guy who has been consistent throughout his whole career defensively, and sneakily a really good baserunner. The offense speaks for itself. He is a guy that expects a lot of himself, a tremendous player.”

The Rizzo Replacement

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Goldschmidt is set to take over at first base for the Yankees in 2025, replacing Anthony Rizzo. The 37-year-old signed a one-year deal and will look to prove he still has something left in the tank. Last season, he hit 22 home runs across 154 games, posting a league-average 100 wRC+. That’s a dip from his career mark of 139 wRC+, but dismissing a hitter of his caliber would be unwise.

If Goldschmidt can even land in the 100-110 wRC+ range, the Yankees will be getting an upgrade compared to what they’ve seen from Rizzo and their other first basemen in recent seasons. The decline is real—it happens to every player—but the Yankees are betting that playing for a World Series contender might bring out the best in him.