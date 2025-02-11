Yankees’ key bullpen arm could miss opening day with injury

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

With pitchers and catchers officially reporting to spring training, the Yankees received some unfortunate news regarding a key piece of their bullpen. Manager Aaron Boone revealed on Tuesday that right-hander Jake Cousins is dealing with a forearm strain and is currently a few weeks into a no-throw program. While he is expected to ramp up his throwing over the next few weeks, there’s a real chance he won’t be ready for Opening Day in March.

A Reliable Piece in the Yankees’ Bullpen

Cousins quietly became an important part of the Yankees’ relief corps last season, providing stability and dominance in high-leverage situations. The 30-year-old pitched 38 innings in 2024, recording an impressive 2.37 ERA while striking out 12.55 batters per nine innings. His effectiveness comes from a two-pitch mix—slider and sinker—that keeps hitters off balance.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

His slider was particularly lethal, limiting opposing batters to a .141 average and a .272 slugging percentage. Meanwhile, his sinker allowed just a .162 batting average, making it an effective pairing. Cousins’ ability to induce weak contact and miss bats has made him one of the Yankees’ most trusted bullpen arms.

Yankees Will Have to Manage Without Him Early

Although the Yankees have one of the deepest bullpens in baseball, missing Cousins for any period of time would be a setback. Fortunately, with the addition of Devin Williams and the retention of Tim Hill, along with returning arms like Luke Weaver and Jonathan Loáisiga, they have the depth to absorb his absence in the short term.

While Cousins is expected to return at some point in the early part of the season, forearm strains can be tricky injuries for pitchers, often requiring extended rest to avoid worsening the condition. The Yankees will likely take a cautious approach, ensuring he is fully healthy before reintroducing him into high-leverage spots.