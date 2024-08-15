Yankees’ Juan Soto believes Aaron Judge could break another MLB record

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Chicago White Sox would walk Juan Soto ahead of Aaron Judge may be the most bewildering decision of all time. The Yankees have two of the most dangerous offensive players in the game, but teams have been walking Judge intentionally far more often than Soto.

The Yankees Have Two Elite Hitters

However, Soto has hit four home runs in his last two games combined, prompting them to try and take the easy way out. Unfortunately, they had to face Judge right behind him, and he smashed a home run to left field, clearing the outfield wall and marking the 300th of his career.

Aug 11, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates with New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Judge’s Historic Pace

Judge reached 300 homers in only 955 games, the quickest in MLB history. Soto believes that the superstar 32-year-old could break another record if he maintains his health and continues performing at this level.

“I hope he breaks the home run record. Why not? I think he’s the guy who can literally break the record. He’s been showing up all the time. I hope he has the health to do it. I’m gonna enjoy this as much as I can, too.”

Judge Dominates the MVP Race

Judge is hitting .333/.467/.707 this season, including 43 homers, 110 RBIs, and a 219 wRC+. He’s running away with the MVP award, and the Yankees can’t afford to waste another elite season from their Captain.

Soto’s MVP-Worthy Performance

However, Soto might be leading for the MVP if Judge wasn’t on the same team. Soto is hitting .307/.438/.615, including 34 homers and 87 RBIs. Both players have become critical pieces in the Yankees’ machine, but the rest of the team has to step up and carry their weight if they want to make a serious push for a World Series appearance.

Soto’s Future and Financial Considerations

In the end, the Yankees have to make a big decision regarding Soto’s future in free agency. They would likely have to cough up over $500 million to retain him long-term, but it will be worth every penny. The Yankees will make money hand over fist long-term because of him, but most importantly, they have a ton of youth taking over primary positions, keeping costs low at other spots so they can spend on superstars.