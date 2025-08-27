Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez responds to changing position in warmups: ‘Just for fun’

The New York Yankees never lack drama, but Monday’s pregame twist at Yankee Stadium was especially fascinating for fans.

Before their matchup with the Washington Nationals, 22-year-old outfielder Jasson Dominguez surprised onlookers by sliding into first base drills.

Instead of his usual work in left field, Dominguez fielded throws from Paul Goldschmidt, who had moved temporarily to third base.

The quick cameo at first was captured on video, instantly igniting speculation about whether the “Martian” could handle the cold corner.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

A crowded Yankees outfield picture complicates Dominguez’s path

Dominguez has spent the season splitting time between left field and the bench, unable to lock down a consistent everyday role.

That’s not entirely his fault—New York’s outfield is overloaded with stars and depth pieces, both this season and heading into 2026.

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Trent Grisham, and Cody Bellinger are the headliners, with the ‘Martian’ playing a part-time role.

In this scenario, experimenting with Dominguez at first base felt like a creative, if unconventional, glimpse into future roster possibilities.

Defensive struggles make the switch worth considering

The numbers don’t lie—Dominguez’s defense in the outfield has been more liability than strength, even with his athletic upside.

Advanced metrics paint a clear picture: he sits at -7 Defensive Runs Saved and -8 Outs Above Average this season.

For a franchise that prides itself on run prevention, those defensive lapses make it harder to keep his bat consistently in the lineup.

First base, while no easy position, could theoretically give him a new avenue to remain in the everyday conversation.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Dominguez downplays the experiment, but questions remain

Of course, Dominguez himself shrugged off the entire discussion with a simple response on social media, commenting on the Fireside Yankees Instagram post: “Just for fun.”

His relaxed tone suggested it was nothing more than a lighthearted drill, not the blueprint for a permanent position switch.

Pregame experiments like this aren’t unusual, as players often rotate through new spots to sharpen reaction times or stay loose.

Still, seeing Dominguez in a first baseman’s glove sparked questions about how his versatility could eventually help the Yankees.

The offensive talent still makes Dominguez a must-watch

Even with defensive issues, Dominguez has flashed the type of offensive profile that ensures he won’t fade quietly into obscurity.

Through 2025, the switch-hitter owns a 102 wRC+ with 10 home runs, 21 steals, and flashes of growing plate discipline.

His compact frame and explosive swing remind fans why the Yankees once viewed him as a generational prospect worth heavy investment.

If defense limits his outfield ceiling, then positional creativity might be the key to unlocking his long-term role in New York.

The long-term outlook remains uncertain, but intriguing

The Yankees don’t have a clear heir at first base beyond Goldschmidt, who is nearing the twilight of his All-Star career.

That makes the idea of Dominguez testing the waters at the position more interesting than most want to admit right now.

Baseball careers often hinge on adaptability—think of how Buster Posey extended his by shifting defensive responsibilities over time.

For Dominguez, learning to handle first base could one day be the difference between being a platoon player and a cornerstone.

