Yankees’ new bullpen arm unleashes 101 MPH pitch

The New York Yankees didn’t just tinker at the deadline—they aggressively rebuilt their bullpen, adding firepower for October.

David Bednar has delivered exactly what they hoped for, but Camilo Doval’s arrival has been far more unpredictable so far.

A rocky start, but one electrifying inning

Since joining New York, Doval has struggled to find rhythm, posting a 5.79 ERA across just 9.1 innings of work.

However, Tuesday night against the Nationals felt different, showcasing the raw talent that made him such an appealing acquisition.

On just 15 pitches, Doval struck out two batters and fired a cutter that clocked in at 101.2 miles per hour.

That pitch was the fastest thrown by a Yankee this year, reminding everyone exactly why the front office coveted him.

When Doval commands that kind of velocity, it’s like giving the Yankees a cheat code in high-leverage situations.

The numbers prove his potential

Even with inconsistency, Doval’s pitch metrics remain elite compared to most relievers across baseball this season.

He ranks above average in chase rate, whiff rate, and strikeout rate, while also generating grounders at a staggering clip.

His 55.2% ground-ball rate ranks in the 93rd percentile, meaning he routinely erases potential rallies before they even begin.

Hitters have managed just a .192 average against his slider and .231 against his cutter, both showing wipeout potential.

The problem hasn’t been “stuff.” It’s been command—missed locations leading to walks and far too many hittable pitches.

A shifting pitch mix under Yankees guidance

Since the trade, New York has worked closely with Doval to retool how he uses his electric arsenal.

His cutter usage has spiked from under 30% earlier this year to 47.8% since joining the Yankees’ bullpen.

Meanwhile, his slider—long his calling card—has dropped from over 50% usage to just 38%, reflecting a clear adjustment.

They’ve also mixed in his sinker more often this month, hoping to diversify looks and disrupt hitters’ timing consistently.

It’s no surprise the early results have been erratic, given these tweaks, but the upside is clearly visible.

Why patience could pay off

When a pitcher features a 101 mph cutter and a nearly untouchable slider, the Yankees know patience could bring rewards.

Think of it like a luxury sports car—unbelievably fast, but only dangerous if the driver learns to keep it under control.

For now, Doval must focus on stacking clean outings and proving he can throw strikes under pressure consistently.

The Yankees don’t need him perfect right now—they need him peaking in late September and October when it matters most.

With Bednar already anchoring the bullpen, Doval doesn’t have to carry the load—he just needs to harness his chaos.