Yankees’ top outfield prospect making good progress after Tommy John surgery

There is a bright light at the end of the tunnel for New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez.

Yankees Receive Good News on Dominguez’s Rehab Progress

According to The Athletic, the Yankees are expecting their elite young talent to beat out the 12-14 month timetable for recovery from his Tommy John surgery and make an anticipated return to action in the summer of 2024:

“As of Wednesday, Domínguez was still in an arm brace. The 20-year-old had Tommy John surgery on Sept. 20, and at the time, the Yankees projected an eight-to-10-month recovery period for his return to the field.”

It’s rare for position players to get Tommy John surgery. Of the 1,814 operations that have taken place since 1976, 90 percent of them have been done on pitchers. Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper was the last outfielder to undergo the procedure.

As debilitating as it can be on the continuance of a player’s career, the Yankees feel good about Dominguez returning to action in the middle of the 2024 season and building off of his four home runs and promising .258/.303/.677 slash line in 31 at-bats this past year.

Can Dominguez Overcome The Setback and Reach Stardom For the Yankees in Year Two?

His four home runs over the course of his first seven professional games made him the youngest player to achieve the feat. Dominguez will likely get some tune-up action in Triple-A to loosen up prior to jumping back up to the majors.

There is not a big enough sample size on Dominguez to draw definitive conclusions on how good of a player he can be yet. From what we’ve seen, he is not shy at the plate and has the power to face off against big-league pitching. He got his first homer off of Justin Verlander as a great confidence-boosting breakout moment in the MLB.