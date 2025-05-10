Yankees’ star rookie has historic 3 HR game, breaks 88-year record

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jasson Dominguez has gone through some ups and downs in his first full season as a starter with the New York Yankees, and their strong outfield depth has muddied the playing time situation for him as well. Trent Grisham has emerged out of nowhere to become a force at the leadoff spot, Ben Rice has become the team’s everyday DH, and Cody Bellinger has heated up after an ice-cold start to the season.

The spotlight was now on Dominguez to get the ball rolling and show why the Yankees need to play him every day, and he responded with a truly historic night in Sacramento. Hitting a home run from both sides of the plate, Dominguez would launch not one, not two, but three home runs, setting a new record as he became the youngest player in Yankees’ history to have a three home run game.

Jasson Dominguez Breaks Joe DiMaggio’s Illustrious Record in Yankees’ Blowout

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

A record that stood for 88 years, Joe DiMaggio hit three home runs in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 13th, 1937, and became the youngest player in Yankees’ history to do so. This record seemed like one that would never be broken, given how long it stood for, but Jasson Dominguez would change that today in Sacramento.

With the Yankees playing their first game in the Athletics’ temporary new home, Dominguez would lead the scoring barrage in their dominant victory. In his second at-bat of the game, the switch-hitting phenom would blast a home run from the left-handed side off of Osvaldo Bido, who had surrendered a solo home run to Paul Goldschmidt on the previous pitch.

After a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning that made it a 4-0 game and gave Dominguez his second RBI of the evening, he would hit an absolute moonshot. Hitting from the right-handed side against a lefty, a situation that has bedeviled the young rookie in his early career, Dominguez would wallop a solo blast that traveled 431 feet with a 111.9 exit velocity off the bat.

JASSON DOMINGUEZ. FIRST MULTI-HOMER GAME IN THE BIG LEAGUES.



431 FEET FROM THE RIGHT-HANDED SIDE. IT'S A MARTIAN SIGHTING IN SAC TOWN. pic.twitter.com/ugXsYKSFhR — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) May 10, 2025

It was the first time a Yankee had homered from both sides of the plate since Neil Walker in 2018, and it was the first two-homer game of Dominguez’s MLB career as well. With an already excellent performance, things would only get better for him as the Yankees would load the bases in the eighth and give their red-hot outfielder a chance at history. Facing another right-handed pitcher, Jasson Dominguez blasted his third home run of the game, a grand slam, and broke this game wide open.

The killshot in a game the Yankees had taken control of, Dominguez would add four more RBis to his ledger, giving him seven on the evening. His wRC+ (128) is one of the highest marks in the American League for a rookie, and he breaks a record that has stood for almost a century as well.

It would guide the Yankees to a 10-2 win over the Athletics, improving them to 22-16 on the season and further extending their early advantage in the AL East over the second-place Boston Red Sox.