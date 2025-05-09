Yankees reward backup catcher’s recent walk-off sac fly with a start on Friday

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are packing their bags and heading west for a six-game road swing that begins with a weekend series against the Athletics—yes, those Athletics, now calling Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park home—and wraps up with a midweek set in Seattle. After an emotional walk-off win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, there’s a little extra juice heading into the road trip.

Will Warren Gets the Ball in Sacramento

Friday’s opener will see right-hander Will Warren toe the rubber for the Yankees, matched up against Oswaldo Bido for the A’s. Warren, one of the Yankees’ more intriguing arms, will be trying to set the tone in unfamiliar territory, as the team plays its first game at the minor-league-flavored Sutter Health Park—an unusual but not unwelcome detour from the usual MLB backdrops.

Escarra Earns His Start

One of the more unexpected lineup tweaks from Aaron Boone is behind the plate. J.C. Escarra, who delivered the sacrifice fly that sealed Wednesday’s walk-off win, gets the nod at catcher. His numbers at the plate this year won’t turn any heads—a .172 average with a modest .345 slugging—but he’s been a sturdy presence defensively and his walk-off moment was enough to earn Boone’s trust for another go.

Escarra’s presence means Austin Wells will watch from the bench, which raises some eyebrows given the righty-on-lefty matchup and the fact that the Yankees just had a day off. Whether it’s a breather or part of a bigger rotation plan remains to be seen, but it’s likely the former.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Grisham Back on Top, Dominguez Rising

Trent Grisham, who electrified the stadium with a pinch-hit two-run bomb in the eighth inning on Wednesday, is back in his usual leadoff role. Like a spark plug that refuses to fizzle, Grisham’s energy at the top of the lineup is exactly what this road trip needs to get rolling.

Perhaps the most exciting development, though, is the continued ascent of Jasson Dominguez. The Martian has been launching baseballs with increasing regularity, and he’s earned a spot in the five-hole on Friday, supplanting Cody Bellinger in the outfield. When a young player like Dominguez is locked in, you let him ride the wave.

Cabrera, Vivas Round Out the Card

In the infield, Oswaldo Cabrera holds down third and hits eighth, while Jorbit Vivas slides into second base and bats ninth. It’s a lineup that blends grit, youth, and recent heroics—one that reflects a manager leaning into hot hands and gut decisions more than just analytics.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn’t just a standard road trip—it’s a chance for some lesser-used names to make noise under California’s golden sun.