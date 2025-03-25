Two Yankees star prospects make the team after initial hesitation

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees wrapped up their spring training schedule on Tuesday afternoon with a 4–2 loss to the Miami Marlins, but the most important news came after the final out. Manager Aaron Boone announced that both Ben Rice and Jasson Dominguez had officially made the Opening Day roster—solidifying two of the most exciting young players in the organization as key pieces for 2025.

While Dominguez’s inclusion was always assumed, the Yankees were taking one last look at their roster options before finalizing Rice’s spot. With no last-minute changes or surprise additions, the 26-year-old slugger earned his place.

Rice Will Step in at DH With Stanton Sidelined

Ben Rice is expected to begin the year as the team’s designated hitter, filling the void left by Giancarlo Stanton, who remains out with elbow and calf injuries. While Rice had a few ups and downs this spring, he made a clear impression with his raw power and hard contact.

Across 20 games, Rice slashed .242/.319/.516 with five home runs and 10 RBIs. His swing looked quicker, his at-bats more competitive, and the ball was jumping off his bat with noticeably more force.

The added muscle he packed on during the offseason was no gimmick. Rice recorded multiple exit velocities north of 113 mph this spring, the hardest-hit balls of his professional career. He’s converting warning-track contact into legitimate home run production—and that alone is worth a long look at the major league level.

Dominguez Locks Down Left Field

Jasson Dominguez was always penciled in as the Yankees’ starting left fielder, but spring training gave the 22-year-old a chance to iron out some defensive wrinkles—and he did just that.

At the plate, Dominguez slashed .258/.292/.452 with a couple of long balls and nine RBIs. His plate discipline still needs some polish, but he flashed his signature bat speed and overall explosiveness. What turned more heads, though, was how he handled left field down the stretch.

After a rocky defensive start, Dominguez settled in. He made smarter reads, covered more ground, and looked like a far more confident outfielder by the end of camp. The Yankees stuck with him through the growing pains, and it looks like that patience is already starting to pay off.

Youth Movement in Motion

With Rice and Dominguez both cracking the Opening Day roster, the Yankees are leaning into the youth movement—and not just out of necessity. Both players showed enough this spring to earn their roles and figure to play pivotal parts in how this season unfolds.

The next step: proving it under the lights.