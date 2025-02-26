Yankees’ electric bullpen arm receives positive injury news

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees are about to regain a key piece of their bullpen, as right-hander Jake Cousins is making fast progress from a forearm strain. According to Greg Joyce of the New York Post, Cousins is recovering well and is expected to start throwing again on Monday. While he likely won’t be ready for Opening Day, his timeline suggests he could be back in the bullpen shortly after the season begins.

A Strong Piece Returning to the Pen

Cousins, 30, was a quiet but highly effective weapon for the Yankees last season, throwing 38 innings with a 2.37 ERA. His 12.55 strikeouts per nine innings made him one of the Yankees’ best swing-and-miss relievers.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

After spending the first three years of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers, he quickly fit into the Yankees’ bullpen mix, relying on a devastating slider-sinker combination that generates weak contact and a high strikeout rate.

His profile is exactly what the Yankees need—an arm that limits damage, ranks among the best in chase rate and whiff percentage, and can be relied upon in high-leverage spots.

Injury Update and Return Timeline

The Yankees are taking a cautious approach to Cousins’ return, but he’s feeling good and ready to ramp up his workload.

“I’m ready to go,” Cousins said Wednesday morning at Steinbrenner Field.

He and the Yankees’ medical staff are ensuring there are no setbacks before he starts throwing again.

“So we’re like, let’s just give it an extra two days to make sure things are done and then progress from there,” Cousins explained.

With the Yankees' bullpen already projected to be one of the team's strengths, getting Cousins back sooner rather than later only adds to their depth. If he picks up where he left off in 2024, he could emerge as one of their most trusted late-inning options in 2025.






