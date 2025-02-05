Yankees invite electric outfield prospect to spring training

Spring training is right around the corner, and the New York Yankees are stepping into the new season with a clear mission: prove they can reach—and win—the World Series without Juan Soto.

While their roster is already stacked with talent, they’ve also invited 26 non-roster players to camp, giving some veterans and prospects a shot to make an impact.

Among the invitees, a few names stand out. Veterans like Andrew Velasquez and newly signed pitcher Carlos Carrasco bring experience, while top prospect Spencer Jones arrives with something to prove.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Once a rising star in the Yankees’ farm system, Jones has slipped out of many top 100 prospect lists due to concerns about his contact skills.

Spencer Jones’ Path to the Majors

Jones isn’t just another power-hitting outfielder—he’s a fascinating mix of size, speed, and raw athleticism. Standing at 6’6”, he has the kind of frame that naturally generates power, as evidenced by his 17 home runs in Double-A Somerset last season. But big guys like him often need time to refine their swings, much like a skyscraper needs a strong foundation before reaching its full height.

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, he made some mechanical changes to his swing but still battled a high strikeout rate, whiffing in 36.8 percent of his plate appearances. The Yankees are banking on continued adjustments this spring, hoping he can improve his contact rate while keeping his power intact.

The Ceiling is High—If He Can Make Contact

Despite his strikeout concerns, Jones brings more than just raw power. He swiped 25 bases in 2024 and stole 43 the year before, an unusual blend of speed for someone his size. If he can lift the ball more consistently and refine his plate approach, he could be a key piece of the Yankees’ future. For now, spring training is his proving ground.