Yankees interested in Rengifo, Diaz, Scott, more in latest trade rumor

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have been feverishly scouring the trade market over the past few days in search of upgrades. Aside from acquiring Jazz Chisholm from the Miami Marlins, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Tuesday afternoon that their interest remains in Yandy Diaz, Luis Rengifo, Tanner Scott, and several other bullpen arms.

Yankees’ Active Trade Market Search

The Los Angeles Angels are demanding a significant haul in return for Rengifo, who has one more year of control left in 2025 before becoming a free agent in 2026. The 27-year-old is batting .300/.348/.421 this season, with six homers, 30 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases. Despite his impressive metrics, he is experiencing a career year and is considered a major regression candidate, especially given his lackluster defense at second base.

Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees would be assuming an unnecessary risk with Rengifo, making them better off focusing on Yandy Diaz. The 32-year-old infielder, experienced at both third and first bases, would likely assume the latter position for the Yankees.

Diaz is a historically dominant offensive force, batting .270 this season with a 110 wRC+, including nine homers and 47 RBIs. After hitting .330 with a .410 OBP last season, the Yankees are well aware of his capabilities. The Tampa Bay Rays likely expect several valuable prospects in return since the Yankees would control Diaz for two more years before he becomes a free agent in 2027, which includes a 2026 club option.

Bullpen Reinforcements Needed

In the bullpen, the Yankees are in desperate need of reinforcements, and 30-year-old lefty Tanner Scott would be an ideal addition. Scott averages 97.1 mph with his fastball and boasts a 1.18 ERA over 45.2 innings this year. Although he maintains solid strikeout and ground-ball percentages, he occasionally struggles with control. Nevertheless, he would take over as the team’s primary closer, shifting Clay Holmes into a setup role, which would likely be more suitable.

The challenge lies in the cost for Scott, as lesser pitchers have garnered significant returns ahead of the deadline on Tuesday afternoon.

Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Exploring Additional Options

The Yankees have also shown interest in Lucas Erceg, a bullpen arm from the Oakland Athletics. The 29-year-old has a 3.68 ERA this season over 36.2 innings. He’s a solid arm with strong strikeout numbers and an excellent ground ball rate. He might serve as a cheaper alternative to Scott and is a long-term right-handed pitcher; he will only become a free agent in 2030. However, acquiring him will still require a substantial investment, necessitating the surrender of key prospects.

Assessing Other Prospects

Lastly, the Bombers have connections to Pete Fairbanks and Kyle Finnegan. Fairbanks, another regression candidate, has a 3.11 ERA but a 3.89 xERA. His strikeouts have declined significantly, indicating a drop in the swing-and-miss ability that led to him recording 13.0 strikeouts per nine last season.

Finnegan has a 3.48 ERA over 44 innings but a 4.75 xERA. The Nationals are seeking a major return for Finnegan, but it would be imprudent for the Yankees to invest heavily in him given his expected statistics and potential regression, notably with poor home run numbers this season.

The Deadline Approaches

While General Manager Brian Cashman is likely to secure another piece or two by the deadline at 6 PM, for now, the scene remains quiet.