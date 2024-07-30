Yankees in hot-pursuit of missing lead-off piece

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have been getting excellent results from Alex Verdugo at the leadoff spot over the past few days, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t target a true and tried upgrade to reinforce the top half of the batting order. The Yankees already have Juan Soto and Aaron Judge at their disposal, enough to win games, but their complementary pieces will ultimately be the difference between a deep playoff push or an early exit.

Yankees Contemplate Strengthening Leadoff Position with Yandy Diaz Acquisition

Verdugo has been streaky this season, and the Yankees can’t risk diminishing results as the postseason nears, so acquiring Yandy Diaz from the Tampa Bay Rays makes perfect sense.

Aaron Boone has used lefty rookie Ben Rice frequently since Anthony Rizzo‘s right arm fracture several months ago. Rice has had a solid start to his MLB career but is only hitting .209/.300/.455. He’s smashed seven homers with 22 RBIs, three of those coming in the same game. Rice is a solid piece, but it still needs more MLB experience. It shouldn’t be considered a primary option during the playoffs.

The Role of Ben Rice and Anthony Rizzo’s Decline

Rizzo has been trending in the wrong direction this season after a concussion last year. The 34-year-old was hitting just .223/.289/.341 over 70 games before the injury. The team can’t count on him to return and offer his best self, so acquiring Diaz should be at the forefront of their mind.

Diaz, 32, has spent the last six years with the Tampa Bay Rays, making his MLB debut with a Cleveland Guardians back in 2017. Diaz has been an elite player for Tampa, tormenting the Yankees every season.

Why Yandy Diaz is a Viable Option

This year, despite a drastic drop in on-base percentage, he is still hitting .270 with nine homers, 47 RBIs, and a 110 wRC+. It does seem as though Diaz is taking a step in the wrong direction due to age, but he’s only under contract for one more year and has a 2026 club option, earning just $8 million per season. His price tag is low enough for the Yankees to take a swing on him, especially since it’s all but guaranteed they will opt out of Anthony Rizzo’s contract, which would pay him $20 million in 2025.

Diaz has 97 playoff games under his belt, so he has substantial experience in that regard. He’s never been an elite playoff performer, but the Yankees are just looking for experience and upside, two variables he certainly brings to the table. He ranks in the 92nd percentile in average exit velocity, and 98th percentile in whiff rate, it is fair to say he will make frequent contact and put the ball in play. Diaz has a unique ability to spray the ball around the field, making it incredibly difficult to manage defensively.

His offensive potential is extraordinary, and with an 86th percentile xBA at .282, the Yankees would know he’s not playing his best ball and could heat up even further over the next two months. Of course, Tampa will likely be asking for a hefty sum since the Houston Astros are also considering Diaz, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Defensive Considerations and Team Strategy

Defensively, he has played substantial innings at third base in the past, but it seems as though Boone is looking to Jazz Chisholm to fill that spot.

Instead, Diaz would take over at first space, where he’s played 2,677 innings, including 730 this season, hosting -3 defensive run saved and -1 out above average. He’s a competent player at the spot, nonetheless, and the Yankees wouldn’t have to worry too much about his defensive qualities at the corner infield spot.

The question is the return and if general manager Brian Cashman is able to justify giving away a few decent prospects for two more years of Diaz, who’s been electrifying for nearly a decade. The Yankees have invested in older players in recent seasons, and that strategy has come back to bite them. However, they’re trying to win a World Series this year, and Diaz may add plenty of hope to that aspiration.