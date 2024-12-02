Yankees insider reveals major Juan Soto updates as sweepstakes near conclusion

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Soto sweepstakes are nearing their dramatic conclusion, and if reports from YES Network’s Jack Curry are anything to go by (they usually are), the Yankees are making it clear they won’t simply let the 26-year-old superstar slip away. Curry dropped some significant updates on Monday night, giving us insight into the Yankees’ ongoing negotiations with Soto’s camp, and let’s just say, it sounds like the Bronx is hoping to be the long-term home for one of baseball’s brightest stars.

A Deal Bigger Than Ohtani’s

According to Curry, the Yankees’ discussions with Soto have been good, and they feel “comfortable,” signaling that both sides are on the same page about what this partnership could look like. The kicker? Curry confidently stated that the deal Soto ultimately signs will surpass Shohei Ohtani’s record-breaking contract. Yes, that’s right—the Yankees are ready to give Soto a deal that will redefine the market, and frankly, it’s about time.

“The Yankees have had several productive conversations & have exchange multiple offers. They have been very comfortable with the process & presentation they’ve had with Soto. They’ve made it a priority & sent him the message they want him back.”

Ohtani’s $700 million payday set the standard, but Soto, just 26 and coming off a season where he mashed 41 home runs with 109 RBIs and posted an 8.1 WAR, is the type of player who justifies every penny of such a massive commitment. He’s not just a bat in the lineup; he’s the kind of player you build a team around for over a decade.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Countdown Begins

Curry also noted that this saga won’t drag on much longer, as the Soto negotiations are expected to wrap up in the next 7-10 days. That timeline couldn’t be more perfect for a Yankees front office looking to move quickly into the next phase of their offseason plans. Soto’s decision will be the domino that determines how aggressive they can be in addressing other roster needs.

And let’s not pretend there aren’t other holes to fill. The Yankees need upgrades at first base, another bullpen arm, and possibly even another starting pitcher if they want to make a serious run at the Dodgers, who just look scarier by the day.

Yankees’ Room to Maneuver After Soto

Here’s where things get even more interesting. Curry reported that the Yankees will have “leeway” to make other upgrades after (hopefully) locking Soto into a long-term deal. This is where it gets fun for Yankee fans. The financial gymnastics that managing partner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman will need to pull off will be nothing short of creative.

If Soto gets, say, $700 million over 14 years—a very realistic number—it would give the Yankees clarity on their long-term payroll. That clarity could pave the way for them to pursue a top-notch first baseman like Christian Walker or even consider a deal for a player like Corbin Burnes to bolster the rotation — they have discussed both Burnes and Max Fried internally. It also gives them room to sign a key bullpen piece like Tanner Scott or Jeff Hoffman, two names that have been floated as potential targets.

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Why Soto Is Worth Every Penny

This isn’t just about Soto’s gaudy offensive numbers, although those alone would make him a must-sign. It’s about what he represents for this Yankees team—a commitment to dominance in the near term and stability in the long term. Soto is only 26, and his best years might still be ahead of him. Pairing him with Aaron Judge, another generational talent, gives the Yankees a core that can go toe-to-toe with the Dodgers, not just in 2025 but for years to come.

More importantly, Soto’s presence takes pressure off every other bat in the lineup. His on-base skills, power, and ability to hit in big moments make him the kind of player who elevates everyone around him. For a team that sometimes struggled with consistency last year, Soto is a stabilizing force who brings both star power and reliability.

The Final Stretch

As we enter the last leg of these negotiations, it’s clear the Yankees are all-in on Juan Soto, and they should be. This is the type of move that defines a franchise’s direction for the next decade-plus, and the Yankees seem determined to get it right.