Yankees reportedly ‘like’ 2019 NL MVP as potential trade target

Long-time YES Insider Jack Curry mentioned on Hot Stove today that the Yankees have reportedly long-liked 1B/OF Cody Bellinger, whom the Chicago Cubs are looking to deal on the trade market. Owed $26.7 million for the 2025 season with a player option that he can pick up in 2026, the Yankees would be taking on an expensive player if they acquired him, but one that they believe could help their lineup. The left-handed hitting outfielder slugged 18 home runs across 130 games with a 109 wRC+ and .325 OBP.

He re-discovered himself in 2023 with a huge campaign where he posted a 4.4 fWAR and 26 home runs across 130 games, and he can play first base or all three outfield spots if needed.

Cody Bellinger Could Be a Trade Target For the Yankees

The Yankees have a massive hole at first base not just because Anthony Rizzo is a first baseman, but also because of the fact that it was an abhorrent position for them in 2024. They had a league-worst.619 OPS from their first basemen, with a variety of options they deployed who didn’t stick for various reasons either offensively or defensively. Bellinger would be an upgrade over any of their internal options but the Yankees would need to find a way to lower his Luxury Tax hit.

With a 2.2 fWAR last season and a 109 wRC+, Cody Bellinger didn’t play at a level that would warrant a $26.7 million price tag, but the Yankees could argue he would be a great fit for their stadium. If Bellinger played all of his games at Yankee Stadium, he would have hit 24 home runs instead of 18 home runs, and that might be enough to make his bat worth his price tag.

Perhaps the Yankees would exchange money with the Cubs, offering a contract like DJ LeMahieu’s or Marcus Stroman’s, but there isn’t reason to believe Chicago would make that kind of deal. The Yankees could also try and just ask the Cubs to cover a portion of the contract to increase the prospect exchange between the two teams, which would benefit both New York and Chicago in this deal.

For now the focus remains on Juan Soto, who Jack Curry believes could sign in the next 7-10 days as these sweepstakes start to heat up.