Yankees’ injured utility man could make a return for the playoffs

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are gearing up for the playoffs, and while having a fully stacked roster would be ideal, it’s unlikely veteran utility man DJ LeMahieu will make a significant impact unless absolutely necessary.

DJ LeMahieu’s Struggles in 2024

LeMahieu has had his worst season as a professional, playing just 67 games and slashing .204/.269/.259. He has only managed two home runs, 26 RBIs, and carries a 52 wRC+, meaning he’s been 48% worse than the average MLB hitter. Despite his excellent defensive skills, LeMahieu has become a liability at the plate, and his offensive struggles have overshadowed his utility.

Recently, the Yankees placed LeMahieu on the 10-day injured list with a right hip impingement. While he has begun some light baseball activities, such as hitting off a tee, it remains doubtful that he will be ready in time to make an impact during the playoffs.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oswald Cabrera’s Emergence as a Reliable Option

With LeMahieu sidelined and struggling, Oswald Cabrera has emerged as a reliable option for the Yankees. The 25-year-old has proven his versatility, playing all seven field positions, including some first base. Over 106 games this season, Cabrera is hitting .247/.297/.364 with eight home runs and 36 RBIs.

Since September 1, Cabrera has been particularly impressive, hitting .294 with a .400 on-base percentage. Manager Aaron Boone has little reason to disrupt Cabrera’s spot in the lineup, especially considering LeMahieu’s inconsistency throughout the season.

Yankees’ Depth in the Infield and Outfield

The Yankees are fortunate to have significant depth both in the infield and outfield as they approach the playoffs. Alex Verdugo and Jasson Dominguez provide solid options in the outfield, while Jazz Chisholm has the hot corner secured. Anthony Volpe continues to impress at shortstop, potentially having a Gold Glove-caliber season, and Gleyber Torres has been one of the team’s most consistent offensive contributors in recent months.

Playoff Outlook for the Yankees

With six regular season games remaining and the likelihood of skipping the Wild Card round, the Yankees are set to enjoy a few extra days of rest before the ALDS. While DJ LeMahieu’s return before the playoffs seems unlikely, the team’s depth and current form make them well-positioned for a deep postseason run. The Yankees are peaking at the right time, and the lineup looks solid without the need to rush LeMahieu back into action.