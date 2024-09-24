Yankees getting All-Star caliber production from newly returned bullpen arm

Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images

The Yankees recently lost bullpen arm Jake Cousins to right pec tightness over the weekend, a subtle but impactful blow to their relief unit. Cousins has been tremendous over the past few months, providing stability in critical moments. However, the Yankees can breathe a bit more easily with the return of Ian Hamilton from an injury earlier this month. In a small sample since his return, Hamilton has been nothing short of phenomenal.

Ian Hamilton’s Impressive Return

Hamilton, 29, is a long-term asset for the Yankees, as he won’t be a free agent until 2029 and is arbitration-eligible in 2026. He possesses electrifying stuff and has demonstrated elite ability, though injuries have plagued him at various points in his career. After tossing a career-high 58 innings last season, Hamilton has managed just 34.2 innings this year, posting a solid 3.89 ERA. He also boasts 9.87 strikeouts per nine, a 71.7% left-on-base rate, and a 42.9% ground ball rate.

While Hamilton isn’t known for giving up home runs, his walks have been a minor issue. Still, he ranks among the best in baseball in both chase rate and whiff rate. Last season, Hamilton ranked in the 94th percentile in whiff rate, a clear sign of his ability to dominate hitters.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Hamilton’s Elite Pitch Arsenal

Hamilton’s success is rooted in his diverse pitch arsenal, which includes a slider, sinker, and four-seam fastball. This season, he’s leaned heavily on his slider, a pitch that has produced a .244 batting average against and a .329 slugging rate, with an impressive 45.8% whiff rate. The Yankees’ organization refers to this slider as a “slambio,” due to its hybrid movement that mimics both a slider and a changeup. It averages 88.4 mph, but last season, it allowed just a .156 batting average, making it one of his most dangerous offerings.

Since returning from injury, Hamilton has been elite in his limited outings. Over five innings, he’s posted a 0.00 ERA, an eye-popping 14.40 strikeouts per nine, and a perfect 100% left-on-base rate. This small but encouraging sample size suggests he’s fully back in form, ready to make a significant impact.

The Power of Hamilton’s Slider and Fastball

Hamilton’s slider is particularly devastating, dropping an average of 31.1 inches vertically, making it look like a changeup before diving into the dirt. This pitch has been a game-changer for him, and his increased reliance on it is paying off.

Additionally, Hamilton’s fastball velocity is back to its peak, averaging above 96 mph since his return. This added velocity, combined with his improved pitch mix, makes him a formidable force out of the bullpen.

Playoff Impact for the Yankees and Injury Luck

The Yankees have been fortunate with their overall health in recent weeks, which is crucial as they gear up for a deep playoff run. Hamilton’s resurgence adds another weapon to their bullpen, and with players returning to form, the Bombers are well-positioned to make a serious push toward a World Series.

As the playoffs approach, Hamilton’s ability to miss bats and his elite movement on pitches will be key assets for the Yankees. His return comes at the perfect time, and his contributions could be pivotal as they navigate the high-stakes environment of postseason baseball.