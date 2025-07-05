Yankees’ infielder’s slump has gotten worse — he’s plummeting below average

The Yankees desperately need more from their infield, especially from shortstop Anthony Volpe, who’s battling through noticeable struggles.

Fans are watching a once promising breakout stall, like a car choking on fumes right when you need it to accelerate.

It’s a tough sight for a team with championship hopes hanging by a thread.

Volpe’s offense hasn’t taken the leap they expected

Right now, Volpe is slashing a rough .222/.300/.395 with nine home runs and a .695 OPS, far from an impact bat.

Most of his underlying metrics sit well below league averages, leaving his 86th percentile chase rate as a lonely bright spot.

Even that’s misleading, since it mainly means he doesn’t expand the zone — not that he’s crushing the pitches he chooses to swing at.

Defensive concerns only add more pressure

Volpe was supposed to be a defensive anchor, someone who’d save runs and erase mistakes for Yankees pitchers.

Instead, he’s posted just two defensive runs saved with -2 outs above average and a career-worst .963 fielding percentage.

At this pace, he’s on track for 22 errors, a stunning number that highlights just how shaky he’s become handling routine plays.

June was rough, and July’s start isn’t any better

In June, Volpe hit only .205, and so far through July, he’s limping along at .111. That’s not just a slump — it’s a major problem.

The Yankees can’t afford black holes in the lineup, especially at a premium position like shortstop that also demands defensive reliability.

Volpe looks lost at the plate, often late on fastballs and rolling over pitches he’d normally drive.

Brian Cashman can’t afford to be passive at the deadline

With the trade deadline approaching, general manager Brian Cashman is under immense pressure to make something happen.

This isn’t the time for bargain-bin shopping or hoping internal options magically figure things out.

If the Yankees want to keep pace in a competitive American League, they must secure an infield upgrade, even if it costs significant assets.

Otherwise, their October dreams could vanish in a hurry, all while they watch Volpe continue to develop under the harshest spotlight.

There’s still hope Volpe figures it out

Despite everything, Volpe is still only 24 years old and facing intense New York expectations — a crucible that’s broken plenty of players before.

He has shown flashes of brilliance, moments when it feels like he’s about to turn the corner, only to slip back into bad habits.

If he ever puts it together, the Yankees could end up with a dynamic two-way shortstop.

But right now, that feels more like wishful thinking than a reliable plan.