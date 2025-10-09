Yankees’ infielder will likely undergo surgery this offseason

When the New York Yankees were eliminated from the postseason on Wednesday night, one of the team’s biggest question marks wasn’t just about the loss — it was about Anthony Volpe’s future. The young shortstop has been playing through a partially torn labrum in his right shoulder, and surgery now appears to be on the table.

For a team facing critical offseason decisions, Volpe’s future and health do play a part.

Volpe’s offensive struggles raise more questions

Volpe’s second full season in the majors was a frustrating one. He hit .212 with a .272 on-base percentage and a .391 slugging percentage, adding 19 home runs, 72 RBIs, and a wRC+ of 83. That means he performed about 17 percent below league average offensively.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

What made things more discouraging was how promising the start of his season looked. Through the early months, Volpe showed a more balanced swing, improved discipline, and consistent contact. But as the summer wore on, his numbers cratered. By July, he was missing hittable pitches and struggling to square up the ball with any authority.

His postseason only amplified those concerns. He hit just .192 with a staggering 61.5 percent strikeout rate and a 43 wRC+. While small sample sizes can be misleading, the eye test told the same story — Volpe’s timing and mechanics were off, and the shoulder injury likely played a role.

A decision looming on offseason surgery

After Wednesday’s loss, reporters asked Volpe about whether he would undergo surgery this offseason. His response was measured but telling.

“I don’t know. I anticipated playing another month and then reassessing then. So nothing’s decided… we’re going to figure it out,” Volpe said.

It was clear he wanted to delay the decision as long as possible, likely in the hope that the Yankees would still be playing deep into October. Now that their season is over, that assessment will come sooner rather than later.

If the Yankees and Volpe’s medical team agree that surgery offers the best chance at long-term health, there’s little reason to delay it. The recovery timeline for a labrum procedure can vary, but completing it this winter would give him a full spring training to ramp back up.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

What the Yankees must consider at shortstop

Even with Volpe’s injury as a factor, his overall development remains a concern. His defensive metrics were serviceable but far from elite, and his offensive inconsistency has become impossible to ignore. At this point, the Yankees have to ask whether he can be their long-term answer at shortstop or if he’s better suited for a utility role in the future.

They already have options waiting in the wings. The team acquired Jose Caballero from the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline, giving them a versatile infielder who can provide depth across the diamond. Still, Caballero profiles more as a complementary piece than a full-time starter.

The real intrigue lies with top prospect George Lombard Jr., who is still about a season away from being ready for the majors. The Yankees may view 2026 as his window to debut, meaning Volpe could have one more year to prove he belongs as the everyday shortstop.

A crossroads for Volpe and the Yankees

For Volpe, this offseason feels like a crossroads. The shoulder injury offers a valid explanation for some of his struggles, but even before that, the flashes of potential were mixed with long stretches of frustration.

If the Yankees choose to run it back with him next season, it will be a test of patience — and faith. They’ll be betting that a healthy Volpe can rediscover the contact skills and confidence that once made him one of their most hyped prospects.

But after three years of inconsistency and mounting pressure, that belief may be wearing thin. The next few months could determine not just how Volpe’s offseason goes, but whether he’s still the Yankees’ shortstop a year from now.