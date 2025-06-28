Yankees’ infielder calls out team for underperforming

The New York Yankees may have picked up a 3–0 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday, but the mood felt strangely subdued.

A victory should’ve sparked relief, yet it almost underscored how much this team has been treading water lately.

They’ve topped six runs just once in their last five games, slipping past a weak A’s club that’s already sunk in the standings.

That narrow escape followed a series loss to the Cincinnati Reds, adding a layer of quiet frustration that’s settled over the roster.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jazz Chisholm is doing his part to keep the offense afloat

If there’s been one bright spot for the Yankees in June, it’s Jazz Chisholm, who seems determined to pull the offense along by force.

Chisholm is slashing .325/.384/.571 this month, powering to a red-hot .955 OPS that’s brought desperately needed life to the lineup.

He knows exactly how good this Yankees team can be and didn’t shy away from calling for higher standards after Friday’s win.

“I feel like we can be better, obviously. I feel like we’re a better team than we’ve shown,” Chisholm admitted, clearly hoping to light a spark.

That blend of confidence and accountability is what makes Chisholm such a vital voice in the clubhouse right now.

Other stars aren’t quite carrying their weight

Paul Goldschmidt, who started the year on a tear, has seen his bat go ice cold this month, adding to the Yankees’ troubles.

Even Trent Grisham, who’s been one of the team’s best surprise stories, has delivered a rollercoaster of results over the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, Aaron Judge — by his otherworldly standards — is actually slumping a bit in June, hitting .256/.379/.547.

That’s still elite by most measures, but for Judge, it’s almost like watching Superman fly a little lower to the ground.

It’s a subtle reminder how spoiled Yankees fans have become by Judge’s absurd production.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A normal summer lull — but the Yankees know it can’t linger

Truthfully, teams often slog through stretches like this during the long summer grind, so the Yankees’ slip in consistency isn’t shocking.

Their bats simply aren’t stringing together enough hits with runners in scoring position, leaving far too many opportunities stranded.

Yet this group feels too talented to stay stuck in neutral for long — it’s more a question of when, not if, they start bludgeoning baseballs again.

Their rotation has done enough heavy lifting to keep them afloat, but eventually the lineup must break out if they hope to pull away in the division.

Jazz’s urgency might be exactly what the Yankees need

Sometimes it takes a voice like Jazz Chisholm’s, blunt and unfiltered, to shake a clubhouse awake when the offense goes quiet.

His willingness to say, “we’re better than this,” could be the nudge that jolts the team out of its sleepy midseason fog.

With the Yankees still battling to hold off the surging Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East, they don’t have the luxury of drifting.

This upcoming stretch could determine whether New York starts stretching its lead again — or ends up grinding out a nail-biter of a race.