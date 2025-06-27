Yankees 3, Athletics 0: Good news and bad news after brilliant pitching performance leads to shutout win

The New York Yankees didn’t need fireworks to open their home weekend series—they just needed Jazz Chisholm’s swagger and Will Warren’s composure.

After smothering the Reds before Thursday’s day off, the Yankees returned with recharged arms and just enough offense to edge the Athletics, 3–0.

Friday’s win gave them a chance to breathe, especially with the Rays falling to the Orioles.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Will Warren’s Confidence Keeps Growing

Will Warren looked like a pitcher who’s starting to believe he belongs. The rookie right-hander worked five shutout innings, fanning seven A’s.

He allowed just two hits, dancing around four walks thanks to smart pitch sequencing and the occasional nasty sweeper.

His ERA dipped to 4.37, and while command remains a work in progress, Warren delivered under pressure.

Facing a good Athletics lineup, Warren didn’t flinch when runners reached. His poise is growing—and so is his value to a rotation missing consistent depth.

Yankees’ Bullpen Looks Rejuvenated

Sometimes all it takes is one day off. After a brutal stretch of games, the Yankees’ bullpen returned Friday looking like a different beast.

Fernando Cruz, Tim Hill, Luke Weaver, and Devin Williams combined for four shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four.

The group didn’t issue a single walk—something that’s been a nagging issue lately.

It wasn’t flashy, but it was clinical. The A’s never really threatened late, and the bullpen’s sharp outing made sure of that.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Delivers the Spark

Jazz Chisholm Jr. continues to be the pulse of the Yankees’ offense, bringing energy and production in equal measure. He blasted a solo homer in the second inning, opening the scoring with authority.

PLAY SOME JAZZ!



Jazz Chisholm CRUSHES his 12th HR of the season; Yankees lead it 1-0! pic.twitter.com/oTyYffKbNo — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) June 27, 2025

Though he finished just 1-for-4, that one swing gave the Yankees early momentum in a tight, low-scoring game. His OPS now sits at .814, and his blend of power and flair gives the lineup a unique edge.

Chisholm might not always dominate the box score, but his presence has weight. He plays with the same electricity as someone flipping a switch in a dark room—everything changes.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Timely Hits Prove Just Enough

The Yankees mustered only four hits all night but managed to make them count. Two of those came with runners in scoring position—something that’s felt like a rare commodity lately.

Chisholm’s homer gave them the lead, and two clutch knocks by Cody Bellinger and DJ LeMahieu added cushion. It wasn’t pretty, but it was efficient—and against a team like Oakland, that’s all they needed.

Still, the lack of consistent offense remains a concern. One game doesn’t erase that, even if it ends in a shutout win.

Marcus Stroman Gets the Ball Sunday

The Yankees are hoping Marcus Stroman can offer more answers than questions when he returns to the mound on Sunday.

Marcus Stroman will start Sunday vs. A’s, Aaron Boone said. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) June 28, 2025

Stroman, who’s endured a nightmare season with an 11.57 ERA, will get the start despite a rough rehab stint. He was shelled for 10 hits and five runs over just 3.2 innings in Double-A Somerset earlier this week.

It’s not exactly inspiring, but the Yankees are short on better options. Stroman has the track record—he just hasn’t found the rhythm.

If he can give them five decent innings, it’ll be a win. If not, New York may be forced to fast-track trade deadline reinforcements.

A Win with Cautionary Notes

Friday’s victory pushed the Yankees to 47–34, offering a small cushion in the ultra-competitive AL East. But questions linger, especially about rotation depth and the infield.

Still, the shutout win showcased what the team can look like when pitching and timely hitting align. With Will Warren stepping up and Jazz Chisholm producing at a high level, the Yankees have found bright spots amid recent inconsistency.

READ MORE: Yankees star prospect goes yard in first Triple-A plate appearance