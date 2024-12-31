Yankees’ home-grown pitcher primed for a breakout 2025

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees already have a six-man rotation in place, but rumors suggest they are exploring the possibility of trading Marcus Stroman and his $18.5 million salary for the 2025 season. Offloading Stroman’s contract would give the Yankees additional flexibility to address their infield needs. However, trading him may prove difficult, as teams are hesitant to take on his salary without concessions. For now, Stroman remains on the roster.

Will Warren: A Prospect with Potential

While the Yankees navigate Stroman’s trade market, they are optimistic about the development of homegrown prospect Will Warren. The 25-year-old struggled in his limited MLB debut in 2024, throwing just 22.2 innings with a 10.32 ERA. However, his 4.40 xERA suggests he performed better than his surface stats indicate. Warren struck out 11.51 batters per nine innings but was undone by an unfortunate 45.9% left-on-base rate and a 36.2% ground ball rate, both metrics far below his usual standards.

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

It was clear that Warren wasn’t entirely ready for the big leagues, as nerves seemed to get the better of him at times. Despite his struggles, Warren’s pitch repertoire is promising, drawing comparisons to Michael King. With a similar release point and a four-pitch mix that includes a fastball, sinker, sweeper, and change-up, Warren has the tools to make an impact once he refines his approach.

The Fastball Shows Promise

Warren’s fastball was one of the few bright spots during his brief stint in the majors. He threw it 30.6% of the time, and while its average velocity of 93.8 mph isn’t overpowering, the pitch limited opposing hitters to a .074 batting average and a .222 slugging percentage. His sinker, however, was a different story, getting shelled for a .485 batting average and an .818 slugging percentage.

While his slider is widely regarded as his best pitch, it didn’t fare well in 2024, allowing a .300 batting average. The struggles with his off-speed pitches highlight areas that need improvement, but they also underscore the potential for growth. If Warren can regain command of his slider and develop consistency with his sinker and change-up, his fastball could serve as a strong foundation for his arsenal.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A Path Toward Improvement

Warren’s struggles at the MLB level should not overshadow his minor league success. He has consistently posted ground ball rates of 48% or higher in the minors, a metric that dropped by 12% during his time in the majors. Additional innings at Triple-A could help him regain his ground ball efficiency and stabilize his overall performance.

Pitching coach Matt Blake is known for his ability to help pitchers maximize their potential, and Warren’s sweeping slider is the type of pitch Blake excels at refining. If Warren can pair an effective slider with his improving fastball and regain confidence in his sinker and change-up, the Yankees may have a valuable rotation piece on their hands.

Likely Role for 2025

It seems likely that Warren will begin the 2025 season in Triple-A unless the Yankees can move Stroman and carve out a spot for him on the big league roster. The more probable scenario is that Warren continues to develop in the minors and serves as the team’s first call-up option in the event of an injury.

With his ability to generate strikeouts and flashes of brilliance with his fastball and sweeper, Warren has the tools to break out as a reliable option in the Yankees’ rotation. As he refines his arsenal and builds confidence, the Yankees are optimistic that Warren could become a key contributor and a long-term solution for their pitching staff.