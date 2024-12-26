Yankees’ home-grown pitcher might be a secret weapon in 2025

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are preparing for potential changes in their starting rotation, and right-hander Will Warren is expected to play a key role as a back-end solution. With rumors swirling around a possible trade of Marcus Stroman, Warren is poised to be the next man up, serving as the sixth option in the rotation and stepping in if injuries arise.

Adapting and Improving in Triple-A

Warren’s development in Triple-A last season was a story of adaptation.

According to MLB.com:

“Warren initially struggled with the automated ball and strike system when he got to Triple-A last May but adapted and provided consistent strikes in the last two months. His command isn’t as sharp as his control, and refining his ability to locate his pitches will be the final step of his development. Though he’s not very physical, he has added strength and been durable as a pro, bolstering his chances of becoming a No. 4 starter.”

Challenges in His MLB Debut

Warren made his MLB debut last season, pitching 22.2 innings. He endured significant struggles, posting a 10.32 ERA. While the numbers were less than ideal, his raw talent and pitch arsenal suggest he has the tools to succeed at the major league level. His pitch movement is especially promising, offering the Yankees a potential weapon once he gains more experience and confidence against MLB hitters.

The Next Step in Development

Warren’s ability to refine his command and adapt to the major league environment will be crucial as the Yankees position him as a key depth piece. While he isn’t expected to immediately fill a prominent role in the rotation, the organization views him as a reliable fallback option. His progress in Triple-A last year, coupled with his durability, bodes well for his ability to step up when needed.

Preparing for a Bigger Role

With Stroman potentially on the trade block, the Yankees are banking on Warren to fill any gaps that may emerge. The team values his growth and is optimistic about his future contributions. Warren may not be a top-tier starter just yet, but his development trajectory suggests he could become a solid and reliable piece of the Yankees’ rotation puzzle.