Yankees holding their breath as star pitching faces concerning injury

The Yankees have every reason to be nervous right now.

Their ace, Max Fried, left Saturday’s matchup against the Chicago Cubs with a blister on his throwing hand.

That small nuisance on his finger could derail their hopes if it lingers, and nobody in the Bronx wants to imagine that scenario.

Fried’s outing was far from his best effort

Before exiting, Max Fried struggled on the mound.

He surrendered six hits and three runs across just three innings of work, tossing 73 pitches in the process.

Afterward, Fried didn’t hide from how poorly he performed, bluntly telling reporters, “I was bad. I just wasn’t good. Not being able to execute pitches and get outs when I needed them.”

That kind of honesty is rare, but it also underscores how much he demands from himself.

Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The All-Star break comes at a perfect time for Fried

Thankfully for the Yankees, the upcoming All-Star break offers Fried some much-needed time to rest.

Manager Aaron Boone seemed cautiously optimistic when asked about Fried’s blister, saying, “We’ll see – he’s dealt with a little bit this year and it’s been treated pretty well.”

The Yankees can only hope that trend continues, because the second half of their season could hinge on it.

Fried’s been worth every penny of his massive contract

It’s easy to see why New York inked Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal this past offseason.

The 31-year-old lefty has delivered exactly what they paid for, posting a brilliant 2.43 ERA over 122 innings so far.

He’s striking out 8.34 batters per nine while keeping walks to a tidy 1.99, boasting a strong 76.7% left on base rate.

Most impressively, Fried’s inducing a ton of ground balls with a 51.3% rate, limiting big innings from even the most dangerous lineups.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

An All-Star nod, then an opening for Carlos Rodon

Fried was named a first-team All-Star, a testament to just how effective he’s been in pinstripes.

He decided to bow out, opening the door for teammate Carlos Rodon to step in.

Rodon taking his place at the Midsummer Classic is a small silver lining for the Yankees, whose top starters have overperformed for the most part.

Why a blister feels like more than a minor concern

On the surface, a blister doesn’t sound catastrophic.

But for pitchers, it can be like trying to paint with a brush that keeps fraying—nearly impossible to maintain precision.

Fried’s best pitches rely on the feel off his fingertips, so even a minor irritation could affect command and movement.

The Yankees desperately need Fried right for the stretch run

With the AL playoff race tightening, the Yankees can’t afford any prolonged absence from their ace.

They’ve built their hopes for October around a staff anchored by Fried, Rodon, and essentially whoever is healthy.

Without Fried at full strength, that championship blueprint becomes shaky.