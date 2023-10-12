Yankees’ historic record broken by Pittsburgh Penguins Big 3

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees legends Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada, and Mariano Rivera no longer hold the record for most seasons played together by a big three in North American team sports history.

Yankees’ Record of 17 Consecutive Season Played Together is No More

When Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang took the ice for the Pittsburgh Penguins in their 2023-24 NHL season opener on Tuesday, that marked their 18th season playing together, catapulting them above the Yankees trio.

Wes Crosby of NHL.com reported on how Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan raved about the triumvirate that helped him win two Stanley Cup trophies at the helm of the franchise, saying:

“They’re in elite company without a doubt, the guys you mentioned with the Yankees, for example. These guys are in elite company from a core standpoint. … They’re generational talents, I think that speaks for itself. But all the other intangibles that they bring to the table, they just represent everything that’s great about hockey.”

Jeter, Posada, and Rivera won five championships in New York. Along with SP Andy Pettite, the three stole the hearts of fans at Yankee Stadium with clutch plays, incredible catches, and memorable saves.

Impressively, the Yankees trio was able to stay healthy throughout their 17-year run. As a result, Rivera became the MLB’s all-time leader in saves with 652. Jeter’s 3,456 hits gave him the franchise record and placed him sixth all-time in MLB history, while Posada’s five Silver Slugger awards are tied for third-most all-time among all catchers.

The Penguins’ Trio Has Dominated the NHL in Their Historic Run

The Penguins teammates have a trophy case and resume that holds up to the Yankees’ greats. They’ve captured three Stanley Cups since 2009. Crosby (2007, 2014) and Malkin (2012) have both hoisted the Hart Memorial Trophy as the Most Valuable Player in the NHL, something none of their Yankees counterparts have done in the MLB.

Letang currently ranks No. 28 among defensemen on the all-time points leaderboard, and his 52 PPG coupled with being under contract through 2027-28 puts him on pace to enter the top 25 this season and gives him a chance to enter the top 10 at the end of his deal.

Crosby, 36, is signed through 2024-25 and would have to maintain production and play until year 40 to crack the top 10 in all-time goals scored.