Yankees reinstate outfielder from paternity list, offense gets a jolt

Alex Verdugo was not available for the first three games of this series for the Yankees as he was placed on the paternity list prior to the series kicking off. With that situation settled, Verdugo is now back with the team, and the Yankees announced that they have activated him before this final game of this Baltimore series. Carlos Narvaez, who was promoted from Triple-A as the replacement for Verdugo in the meantime, gets sent back to Scranton without appearing in a single game.

With how the offense has been struggling, getting one of their top performers back should help them plenty, and perhaps there are some dad powers that come with this reinstatement.

Alex Verdugo Rejoins the Yankees After Paternity Leave

The dog is back in town, as the Yankees activated Alex Verdugo prior to this afternoon’s game, which should make him available to play in the outfield today. Facing off against Kyle Bradish, who was also activated today, the Yankees are going to need to step things up if they want to put runs on the board. Last season Bradish posted a 2.83 ERA across 30 starts, getting consideration for the AL Cy Young Award in a breakout season. His slider is an elite pitch, but Verdugo should help counter this excellent right-hander.

In his first season with the Yankees since being traded by the Red Sox, Verdugo has a 133 wRC+ and .358 OBP through 29 games, showing off some of his power as of late. The swing decisions have improved as he’s taking fewer pitches over the heart of the plate while remaining patient on pitches out of the zone. He was great when the Yankees moved him to the clean-up spot, as he immediately launched a three-run blast in the Brewers’ series, and perhaps we see him there again this afternoon.

He’s had plenty of success against Bradish specifically, as he’s slashing .368/.368/.526 in 19 matchups in their careers, picking up seven hits and three doubles in the process. Bradish has done a better job neutralizing left-handed batters last season, but Verdugo still posted a .833 OPS in his six appearances against the Orioles’ reliable starter. Across four starts in his career, Kyle Bradish has held the Yankees to a 3.54 ERA, so perhaps Verdugo can reverse those trends today.