Yankees have their new leadoff hitter and he’s making history

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

For the first time in franchise history, the New York Yankees are rolling out a catcher as their leadoff hitter on Opening Day. Manager Aaron Boone made it official during his appearance on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast — Austin Wells will get the nod atop the batting order to kick off the 2025 season.

It’s not the traditional route, but this isn’t a traditional player.

A New Kind of Leadoff Man

Wells, 25, is coming off a promising rookie campaign in 2024. He hit .229/.322/.395 across 115 games, driving in 55 runs and launching 13 homers. His 105 wRC+ shows he was slightly above league average at the plate, but those numbers only tell part of the story.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Before a late-season hand injury, Wells looked like one of the Yankees’ most consistent bats. Now healthy and with a full offseason under his belt, he’s absolutely erupted this spring.

Across 15 Grapefruit League games, Wells is hitting .372/.426/.837 with six home runs, 12 RBIs, and a 216 wRC+. That level of production isn’t just encouraging — it’s flat-out dominant. He’s been 116% better than the average hitter this spring.

Why the Yankees Trust Him at the Top

Boone’s logic behind placing Wells in the leadoff role is rooted in patience and plate awareness — two things Wells showed consistently as a rookie. Last season, he ranked in the 70th percentile in chase rate and 89th percentile in walk rate.

Those are elite traits for a leadoff hitter, especially in today’s game where setting the table is just as important as clearing it.

“I think he’s going to be a guy in his career that is going to get on base,” Boone said. “That’s my No. 1 criteria for the leadoff spot. I’m not saying I’m going to land on him in the leadoff spot, either. It’s just something that I’m looking at.”

Boone continued: “I think he’s going to be a really good offensive player right now, and I think part of his offensive profile is going to be the ability to get on base.”

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

That discipline at the plate, combined with his lefty swing and Yankee Stadium’s short right field porch, gives Wells a chance to be disruptive right out of the gate.

Making History with Confidence

The Yankees have never had a catcher bat leadoff to start a season, but Wells is built a bit differently. He doesn’t fit the mold of a pure slugger or a prototypical on-base specialist — he’s something in between. A high-IQ hitter with sneaky pop, who can grind through an at-bat or jump on a fastball if it’s in the zone early.

With just one spring training game left before the regular season opens on Thursday, Wells has already done more than enough to earn this role. Now, the Yankees hope his bat stays hot — and keeps delivering extra-base traffic for the heart of the lineup behind him.