Yankees have ‘talked’ with former Red Sox reliever as potential free-agent acquisition

The New York Yankees could still add some talent to their bullpen this offseason. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Yankees have “talked” to former Red Sox reliever Ryan Brasier, expressing interest in him as a potential free-agent acquisition.

The Yankees have an interest in signing Ryan Brasier

The Yankees are still active in free agency despite the many acquisitions they’ve already made this offseason. Padres pitcher Blake Snell seemed to be their next big target, but the 31-year-old lefty has some outrageous contract demands, so the Yankees have turned their attention toward the bullpen for now.

Heyman listed Brasier as one of the Yankees’ potential targets now that they are seeking bullpen talent. He could be an impactful acquisition for the club as the 36-year-old righty is coming off a resurgent 2023 campaign spent with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brasier pitched 38.2 innings for the Dodgers last season, securing two wins in 39 of his games played and pitching 0.70 ERA with only six runs allowed. This was a major return to form for Brasier after he spent the first half of the season struggling with the Red Sox. His ERA was 7.29, and he allowed 18 runs in 21.0 innings pitched with Boston.

The Yankees could aim to sign Brasier, hoping to get the version of him seen in Los Angeles. But outside of Brasier, the Bronx Bombers are looking at a list of other options to add to their pen.

Along with Brasier, Heyman also reports that the Yankees have spoken to other pitchers, such as Phil Maton and Keynan Middleton, among others. New York has had limited success in adding pitching talent this offseason, aside from the acquisition of Marcus Stroman. Brasier could be the next talented arm they add to the mix.