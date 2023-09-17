Yankees have special pitching prospect nearing the MLB

Alexander Lewis / MyCentralJersey / USA TODAY NETWORK

Contrary to some opinions that question the prowess of the New York Yankees‘ farm system, a deeper dive reveals a roster of young players brimming with MLB potential. From notable names like Jasson Dominguez to Will Warren, one young pitcher, in particular, has made a memorable impact on the 2023 season: Drew Thorpe.

A Meteoric Rise: From High-A Hudson Valley to Double-A Somerset

After an outstanding stint with High-A Hudson Valley, the Yankees promoted the 22-year-old starter to Double-A Somerset, a level often considered the most challenging in the minor league circuit. Thorpe didn’t disappoint, putting on a dominant show over 30.1 innings. His stats speak volumes: a 1.48 ERA, 1.82 xFIP, 13.05 strikeouts per nine, an astonishing 94.9% left-on-base rate, a 52.5% ground ball rate, and a 15% HR/FB ratio.

Fast-Tracking to the Majors: Thorpe’s Accelerated Development

Thorpe has become the talk of the Yankees’ farm system, making a compelling case for a promotion to Triple-A next season and potentially even a leap to the MLB at just 23. This is noteworthy because the Yankees usually wait until a pitcher is between the ages of 25 and 27 to promote them. Thorpe is fast-tracking that timeline at a staggering rate.

Hitting the Brakes: The Seven-Day Injured List

Despite the buzz, the Yankees recently put Thorpe on the seven-day injured list, signaling a likely end to his 2023 campaign. With a total of 139.1 innings pitched this year, it’s fair to say he’s earned his respite. Notably, Thorpe has allowed only three earned runs in his last 15.2 innings, racking up an impressive 23 strikeouts.

Pitch Perfect: Thorpe’s Dynamic Repertoire

One of Thorpe’s standout features is his extraordinary change-up, which not only generates a considerable number of swings and misses but also proves particularly effective against left-handed hitters. While his fastball may peak at 95 mph and average in the low 90s, it’s his unique blend of pitches that sets him apart. A little uptick in his fastball’s velocity in the coming seasons could potentially make him one of the Yankees’ top rotation arms.

Future Outlook: Yankees’ Excitement Over Thorpe

While the Yankees’ front office is already eyeing several free agents, including Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Thorpe’s potential impact for the next season and beyond remains a topic of high interest. General Manager Brian Captain was recently seen watching Yamamoto throw a no-hitter for the Orix Buffaloes, hinting at a busy off-season ahead, especially for the pitching department.

Without a doubt, Drew Thorpe is one player that Yankees fans, and the MLB at large, should be keeping tabs on. With a performance like his, the future looks promising.