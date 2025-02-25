Yankees have one glaring need and they are refusing to address it

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees have done plenty this offseason to build a competitive roster, but they seem to be stopping just short of the finish line. While they’ve made significant additions with Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt, they’re still missing a big bat—something they desperately need with Giancarlo Stanton already expected to miss time.

One glaring hole remains at third base, where the Yankees have put together a patchwork competition rather than securing a legitimate starter.

The Third Base Battle: A Collection of Question Marks

Right now, the Yankees are choosing between Oswald Peraza, Oswaldo Cabrera, and DJ LeMahieu to man the hot corner.

LeMahieu hasn’t played yet this spring and seems behind in his ramp-up. Coming off two straight seasons of offensive decline, the Yankees don’t appear confident in his ability to reclaim his All-Star form.

Cabrera and Peraza are solid defensively, but both are below-average hitters. After losing Gleyber Torres, who was one of the team’s best offensive weapons in the second half last season, rolling into Opening Day with a defensive specialist at third base could be a major issue.

A Shift in Strategy

Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner has made it clear—he doesn’t believe the Yankees need to spend over $300 million to win. That’s a stark contrast to how the Mets and Dodgers have approached the offseason, pouring money into building powerhouse lineups.

Instead, the Yankees are trying to mesh financial restraint with smart investments, betting on balance rather than overwhelming offensive firepower. They’ve focused on improving their defense and pitching, hoping those adjustments can help make up for the loss of Juan Soto’s production.

Bellinger and Goldschmidt both have elite potential, but they’re at very different points in their careers. Bellinger is looking for a rebound after an up-and-down few seasons, while Goldschmidt is fighting off age-related decline. Neither is a sure thing, which makes the lack of an offensive upgrade at third base even more puzzling.

Waiting Until the Trade Deadline?

Instead of making a move now, the Yankees may be waiting for the trade deadline to find a more cost-effective option. By then, they’ll have a clearer picture of which players are available and which teams are selling. It also allows them to avoid paying a full season’s salary for an upgrade while minimizing the risk of injury before the stretch run.

It’s not the worst strategy, but it does mean they’ll have to rely on Peraza or Cabrera stepping up offensively in the meantime—something that feels like a long shot. If they wait too long and the offense struggles out of the gate, it could put them in a tough spot before they even get a chance to make that move.