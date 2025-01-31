Yankees have ‘inquired’ about Dodgers free agent super-utility man

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With the Yankees still searching for infield depth, they’ve reportedly inquired about free agent Kiké Hernández, according to Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. A source indicated that the team has “touched base” with his representatives, though nothing has materialized yet. Given how quickly infielders have been plucked off the market, adding a proven veteran like Hernández could be a smart move for the Yankees, especially given his postseason pedigree.

A Swiss Army Knife for the Infield

Hernández, 33, has spent his career bouncing around the field, playing nearly every position except catcher. His defensive versatility alone makes him a valuable asset, but his bat has seen some inconsistency over the years.

In 2024, he played 126 games, hitting .229/.281/.373 with 12 homers, 42 RBIs, a 19.6% strikeout rate, a 6.9% walk rate, and an 83 wRC+. Those numbers don’t jump off the page, but Hernández has always been the type of player who can provide key moments, especially in the playoffs.

Playoff Experience Matters

Few available free agents have as much October experience as Hernández. He’s played in 86 postseason games, delivering clutch hits and proving his value in high-pressure situations. For a Yankees team that prioritizes players with a track record of stepping up in big moments, Hernández makes a lot of sense.

Where Would He Fit?

The Yankees already have Oswaldo Cabrera as their primary utility man, but Hernández could offer an upgrade in terms of veteran experience and playoff production. He can also provide another competitor at third base, a spot where the Yankees currently lack a definitive answer. While Hernández isn’t an everyday starter at this point in his career, having a reliable depth piece who can play all over the field is never a bad idea.

With the market thinning and few viable infield options left, the Yankees may circle back to Hernández as a cost-effective insurance policy. He wouldn’t be a flashy signing, but sometimes the under-the-radar moves pay the biggest dividends when it matters most.