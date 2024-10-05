Yankees have Gold Glove outfielder on standby to take over in left

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees announced their starting team for Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday, but manager Aaron Boone shared an intriguing update regarding the left-field position. While the easy decision seemed to be starting Alex Verdugo over Jasson Dominguez, Boone mentioned that Trent Grisham could also be given opportunities to play this series.

Ultimately, it all comes down to how much value Verdugo provides offensively. If he struggles and fails to produce at the bottom half of the order, the Yankees could call on Grisham, a Gold Glove winner, to fill in. Grisham is more than capable of locking down the position with ease.

“Trent Grisham has been working out in left field and could see a start out there during this postseason,” Boone said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

The Yankees Have Option in Left Field

This season, Verdugo, 28, is in a contract year and hoping to capitalize. Unfortunately, his offensive production has been lackluster, hitting .233/.291/.356, including 13 homers and 61 RBIs, with an 83 wRC+. This has been his worst offensive season, earning a 0.6 WAR over 149 games.

In comparison, Grisham is hitting .190/.290/.385, including nine homers and 31 RBIs, with a 91 wRC+. While some of his numbers appear worse than Verdugo’s, Grisham’s slugging ability makes him about 8% better statistically. Additionally, he has already collected a 0.5 WAR over 76 games, putting him on pace to outperform Verdugo.

Defensive Comparisons

Defensively, Verdugo boasts a .997 fielding percentage over 1,308.2 innings this season. He has posted six defensive runs saved and zero outs above average.

On the other hand, Grisham has played 485.1 innings with a .986 fielding percentage, zero defensive runs saved, and two outs above average. Both players have been solid defensively, so the decision will likely come down to their offensive contributions.

A Tough Call for Boone

If Verdugo’s bat heats up and he contributes at a high level, the Yankees will have no reason to remove him from the lineup. However, with Grisham and Dominguez waiting in the wings, Boone has backup options should Verdugo start the playoffs on a cold streak.