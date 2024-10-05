Are the Yankees making a big mistake in left field?

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are expected to feature veteran outfielder Alex Verdugo in left field to open the ALDS on Saturday night. According to Jack Curry of the YES Network, Verdugo is the likely choice over rookie Jasson Dominguez, but this decision raises questions about who is the better fit for this high-stakes matchup. Let’s break down the pros and cons of each player to see who might be the best option.

Verdugo’s Steady Plate Discipline

Starting with Alex Verdugo, the 28-year-old left-handed hitter had a solid, though unspectacular, regular season. He hit .233/.291/.356, contributing 13 home runs, 61 RBIs, and an 83 wRC+.

While Verdugo is capable of providing reliable contact, he ranks among the worst in baseball when it comes to slugging percentage and hard-hit rate. However, his strength lies in his plate discipline. He ranks in the 92nd percentile in whiff rate and the 88th percentile in strikeout rate, showing that he has a keen eye at the plate, which could offer the Yankees value at the bottom of the order.

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Verdugo is expected to face Michael Wacha in Game 1, a right-handed pitcher known for his change-up. Unfortunately, Verdugo has struggled against off-speed pitches this season, hitting just .189 against them. While this number is concerning, it’s important to consider the Yankees’ strategy when placing Verdugo in the lineup. His plate discipline may help extend at-bats, tire out Wacha, and set the stage for power hitters like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

Dominguez’s Power Potential

On the other hand, rookie Jasson Dominguez offers a different skill set. Dominguez played just 17 games for the Yankees this season, hitting .200 against off-speed pitches—a slightly better figure than Verdugo’s but in a much smaller sample size. Despite the limited opportunities, Dominguez brings an exciting blend of power and athleticism to the table.

Statistically, Dominguez posted a 45.9% hard-hit rate and a 10.8% barrel rate, significantly higher than Verdugo’s 34.9% hard-hit rate and 5.6% barrel rate. These numbers suggest that Dominguez has the potential to be a game-changer with his bat, especially in situations where a home run could shift momentum. However, his .968 fielding percentage, along with -2 defensive runs saved and -3 outs above average, shows that his defense remains a work in progress.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Defensive Factor: Verdugo’s Edge

While Dominguez offers more offensive upside, Verdugo’s defensive reliability may ultimately be the deciding factor for Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Verdugo has been a solid defender throughout the season, and in the playoffs, where every play matters, defensive mistakes can cost games. Boone will likely prioritize Verdugo’s experience and steady glove in the outfield, especially in high-pressure situations.

The Yankees’ Strategy: Power vs. Contact

Dominguez undeniably provides more power and base-running potential, whereas Verdugo’s game is centered around contact and defensive discipline. In postseason baseball, where runs are often at a premium, the Yankees may opt for Verdugo’s ability to extend at-bats and avoid strikeouts. However, the temptation to add Dominguez’s raw power to the lineup is still there, particularly as a late-game substitution or pinch-runner.

A Missed Opportunity with Dominguez?

One key factor in this decision is the limited opportunity the Yankees gave Dominguez to develop. The team called him up late in the season and gave him just 17 games to showcase his abilities, frequently splitting time with Verdugo. This lack of consistent action may have stunted Dominguez’s momentum heading into the postseason. The Yankees appeared to prioritize manipulating his service time over getting a substantial sample size of his performance at the major league level, which now leaves them with less clarity on his potential impact.

Verdugo Likely Gets the Start

In the end, Alex Verdugo seems like the safer bet to start in left field for the Yankees in Game 1. His defensive stability and plate discipline make him a reliable option, especially against a right-handed pitcher like Michael Wacha. While Jasson Dominguez offers exciting potential with his power and speed, his defensive inconsistencies and limited experience likely give Verdugo the edge.

Still, Dominguez should remain an important piece for the Yankees, particularly as a pinch-hitter or base-running threat off the bench. Ultimately, the Yankees’ cautious approach with Dominguez may have cost them a chance to fully integrate him into the lineup for the postseason, but Verdugo’s overall reliability should give the team a solid foundation as they begin their playoff journey.