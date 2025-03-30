Yankees have cracked the code at one critical spot in the lineup

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees might’ve just solved one of their most nagging problems from last season—finding a reliable leadoff hitter. And they’ve done it not by sticking to tradition, but by trusting matchups, data, and maybe a little instinct.

It’s early, but the returns are loud and clear.

Austin Wells Sets the Tone on Opening Day

On Opening Day, manager Aaron Boone penciled in second-year catcher Austin Wells atop the lineup against a right-handed starter. On the third pitch he saw, Wells demolished a fastball over the right field fence.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

That was the first swing of the season for the Yankees. Talk about setting a tone with authority.

Wells is known for his selective eye and ability to handle the bat, especially against righties, so it wasn’t a shocking choice. But it was unconventional. No Yankees catcher had ever batted leadoff before—until now.

Paul Goldschmidt: The Veteran Leadoff Surprise

Then came the pivot. On Saturday and Sunday, the Yankees faced a pair of lefties, and Boone made another calculated adjustment: 37-year-old Paul Goldschmidt, a man who had never hit leadoff in his career, was moved to the top of the order.

The results? Let’s just say it might’ve looked like Boone had a cheat code.

In Saturday’s 20–9 slugfest, Goldschmidt ambushed the very first pitch he saw—smashing it into the Milwaukee bullpen for a solo homer. By the end of the game, he had two hits, three runs, and a walk.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

On Sunday, he followed it up with three more hits, two runs scored, and an RBI in the Yankees’ 12–3 win.

Over the first three games of the season, Goldschmidt is slashing .417/.500/.750. That’s not just solid—it’s thunderous production from the top of the order.

Boone’s New Strategy Paying Off

This wasn’t luck. Boone and the Yankees’ analytics department clearly came into the season with a plan: rotate the leadoff spot depending on the matchup, even if it means tossing traditional roles out the window.

And so far, it’s working like a dream.

The Yankees scored 36 runs in their first three games—most in the league by a wide margin. They’re burying opponents under an avalanche of offense, and they’re doing it without Juan Soto, the man many expected to be the centerpiece of the 2025 lineup.

The infield defense still needs cleaning up, and the rotation is short-handed without Gerrit Cole. But none of that has mattered with the way this offense is swinging the bat.

They didn’t just reinforce the lineup this offseason—they rewired it. And in just one week, it already looks like a calculated masterpiece.