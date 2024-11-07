Yankees have ‘checked in’ on 3 elite free agent starting pitchers

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Yankees are facing the harsh reality that they may fail to secure superstar slugger Juan Soto on a long-term contract extension. With the New York Mets and numerous other teams already contacting Soto’s representatives to discuss a potential price tag, the Yankees know they will likely have to outbid a number of competitive offers to retain the 26-year-old’s services.

Exploring Alternatives if Soto Walks

In the event that Soto leaves in free agency, the Yankees are prepared to pivot to Plan B. This strategy involves adding an elite starting pitcher and finding a competent outfielder to fill the offensive void. By acquiring a legitimate number two starter behind Gerrit Cole and a productive outfielder capable of hitting for power, the Yankees hope to offset the potential loss of Soto’s immense production.

Targeting Top Starting Pitchers

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have already begun scouring the market for starting pitching talent, not just bullpen additions. Heyman reports that the Yankees have expressed interest in Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Blake Snell.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Corbin Burnes: At 30 years old, Burnes is coming off a stellar season with the Baltimore Orioles, posting a 2.92 ERA over 194.1 innings. As the top pitcher on the market, he is expected to command a major pay increase, potentially making him too expensive for the Yankees’ budget.

Max Fried: Also 30, Fried recorded a 3.25 ERA over 174.1 innings in 2024 with the Atlanta Braves. Fried has consistently been one of the league’s most effective starting pitchers, though his strikeout rate dipped slightly last season. Like Burnes, Fried is expected to seek a long-term extension, likely averaging around $30 million per season.

Blake Snell: At 31, Snell delivered an excellent season for the San Francisco Giants on a two-year, $62 million deal. After opting out of the second year, Snell is now a free agent looking for a long-term contract. He posted a 3.12 ERA over 104 innings and remains one of the best left-handed starters in the game.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Yankees’ Financial Flexibility Without Soto

If the Yankees lose out on Soto, they would have approximately $50 million—originally carved out for him—available to spend. This financial flexibility could allow them to bring in another elite arm to bolster the rotation, potentially trade a young pitcher like Luis Gil or a workhorse such as Nestor Cortes to fill their first base needs, and allocate remaining funds to acquiring a new outfielder.

Outfield Options to Consider

One frequently mentioned option is Anthony Santander, who hit 44 home runs last season. However, while Santander has proven power, he is prone to regression due to his low on-base percentage and is a defensive liability in the outfield.

Hope for Retaining Soto

The Yankees’ priority remains securing Soto’s services, thereby avoiding the need to execute Plan B. However, they are prepared to explore a series of creative moves to fill the gaps if they ultimately have to pivot to alternative solutions.