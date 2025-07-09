Yankees have an elite second baseman — and bizarrely chose not to play him

It’s amazing how one simple switch can feel like a breath of fresh air. For the Yankees, moving Jazz Chisholm back to second base might prove season-changing.

Tuesday night offered a glimpse of what this team could be when its pieces fit naturally. The Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 10–3, delivering their most complete win in weeks.

More importantly, their infield looked steady for once, anchored by Chisholm at second and Oswald Peraza at third. It was the type of game Yankees fans have been craving.

A needed shake-up sends DJ LeMahieu to the bench

Manager Aaron Boone made the tough call to bench DJ LeMahieu, shifting him into a bench role for the foreseeable future.

LeMahieu didn’t exactly welcome the change, but Boone had to prioritize playing his best defenders at their best positions.

Chisholm is simply too dynamic at second to justify using him anywhere else. His instincts and quick hands are tailor-made for the position.

And while LeMahieu’s glove is still steady, the Yankees can’t afford sentimental decisions right now. They need precision and range.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Chisholm’s defensive numbers tell a convincing story

So far this season, Jazz Chisholm has been everything the Yankees hoped for when he’s at second base. Over 260 innings, he owns a .974 fielding percentage.

He’s already stacked up four defensive runs saved and three outs above average. Those numbers put him among the league’s best.

Compare that to his time at third base — where he looked out of sorts, posting below-average metrics — and it’s crystal clear why Boone had to make this move.

Baseball can be a cruel game of inches. Having Chisholm back at second means fewer of those inches turn into costly hits.

Jazz Chisholm says it best: he’s a complete player

Before Tuesday’s win, Chisholm delivered a quote that perfectly summed up why he belongs at second and why the Yankees are better for it.

“Elite defender. Elite slugging. Fast. Great defense. I don’t know what else to tell you. Sounds like a complete player to me.”

Hard to argue with that. Chisholm isn’t just boasting — his numbers back it up. At 27, he’s hitting .245 with a .341 OBP and a .500 slugging percentage.

He’s smashed 15 home runs already, pairing that power with speed and disruptive base running. Keeping him healthy and confident is now priority one.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A better infield sets the Yankees up for a stronger second half

This lineup shift might seem minor, but it could be the domino that gets everything back in order. Baseball’s long season demands these midyear tweaks.

The Yankees still have their flaws, but watching Chisholm sparkle at second while Peraza holds it down at third offered a glimpse of needed stability.