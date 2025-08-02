Yankees have a star leadoff hitter not getting enough attention

The New York Yankees may be consumed by trade deadline drama, but one player deserves more recognition: Trent Grisham.

Grisham, primarily viewed as a fourth outfielder entering the season, has turned himself into one of the team’s most reliable bats.

In a year dominated by headlines about Aaron Judge’s health and bullpen collapses, Grisham’s growth has been quietly remarkable.

The 28-year-old is in a contract year, and his play suggests he’s ready to cash in when free agency arrives.

Hitting .250/.354/.468 with 19 home runs and 43 RBIs, Grisham is producing at a level few anticipated this season.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Grisham showcasing career-best plate discipline

The left-handed slugger has trimmed his strikeout rate to a career-low 21.8% while boosting his walk rate to 13.2%.

Those numbers reflect a patient hitter who consistently works deep counts and punishes mistakes when pitchers challenge him.

Statcast reinforces his evolution, as Grisham ranks in the 98th percentile in chase rate, a mark of elite plate discipline.

When he lays off borderline pitches and forces pitchers into the zone, his natural power does the rest for the Yankees.

His 131 wRC+ is by far a career high, making him 31% more productive than the league-average hitter.

That growth transforms him from a depth piece into a legitimate everyday weapon, especially against right-handed pitching.

July surge sparks confidence

Grisham’s impact has been even more noticeable in recent weeks, particularly during the Yankees’ rollercoaster month of July.

He posted a .782 OPS for the month with three home runs and eight RBIs, heating up as the schedule intensified.

In Friday’s wild 13–12 loss to the Marlins, Grisham contributed two hits, three RBIs, and a crucial three-run homer.

That blast in the seventh inning temporarily gave the Yankees breathing room before the bullpen unraveled in stunning fashion.

Despite the crushing defeat, his performance highlighted why he’s quietly become a pivotal piece of the Yankees’ offense.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Yankees’ offense thrives while pitching falters

Ironically, the Yankees’ bats have been one of the best versions in recent memory, consistently producing high-scoring outbursts.

Unfortunately, their pitching staff continues to be a liability, with even newly acquired bullpen arms struggling in their debuts.

Friday’s game encapsulated the season perfectly: an explosive offense paired with a pitching staff prone to costly meltdowns.

The Yankees squandered a 9–4 lead against the Marlins, leaving fans with another frustrating reminder of their current volatility.

Still, performances like Grisham’s offer hope that the lineup can keep the team afloat during its pitching struggles.

Grisham playing his way into a bigger role

As the Yankees fight to stabilize their season, Grisham’s contributions are critical to their game plan on any given day.

His ability to blend power, patience, and defensive flexibility makes him invaluable, especially in high-leverage late-season games.

For a team in desperate need of consistency, Grisham has quietly delivered the kind of spark that wins playoff races.

If he keeps this up, he won’t just be positioning himself to cash in big—he’ll be one of the Yankees’ defining stories of 2025.