Yankees have a star in the making with second year lefty

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees always knew Austin Wells could hit. What they didn’t fully anticipate was just how quickly he’d turn into a force at the major league level.

At just 25 years old, Wells is already showing signs of blossoming into the star they hoped he could be, and maybe even something more.

Wells Starts With a Bang

On Opening Day, Wells didn’t waste a second. Batting leadoff, he launched a home run in his very first at-bat of the season, setting the tone for a wild Yankees victory and offering a glimpse of what was to come.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It was a big swing for a catcher—a position where offense is usually just a bonus—but Wells is flipping that narrative on its head.

Saturday Shuffle Pays Off Again

With left-hander Nestor Cortes on the mound Saturday, the Yankees opted to get creative with their lineup. Wells was moved down to the sixth spot, but the results didn’t change.

He kept the fireworks going, smacking the fourth home run of the first inning in what turned into a 20–9 demolition of the Milwaukee Brewers. The swing, the power, the poise—it was all on display again.

A Hot Start With Numbers to Back It

Through just two games, Wells is hitting .333/.500/1.333 with two homers, two RBIs, a 25% walk rate, and just a 12.5% strikeout rate. His 360 wRC+ through the early sample is staggering, even in a tiny window.

What’s more impressive than the stat line might be the quality of his at-bats. He’s making better swing decisions, laying off tough pitches, and attacking when he gets something to drive.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Quietly Becoming an Elite Defender

While most of the headlines focus on his bat, Wells’ defense is quietly elite, too. Through 16 innings of work behind the plate, he’s boasting a 57.6% strike rate—an elite number when it comes to pitch framing.

That level of framing can steal strikes and change at-bats, giving pitchers an edge they might not otherwise have. It’s a subtle but game-changing skill, and Wells is excelling at it early on.

The Yankees’ Catcher of the Future Is Here

Wells wasn’t exactly anointed as a future star when he debuted last year, but the Yankees gave him a shot, and he’s running with it. His offensive upside was never a question, but now that he’s refining his approach and sharpening his defensive game, the picture is starting to come together.

If he can stay healthy and even remotely consistent with the type of production we’ve seen so far, Austin Wells won’t just be the Yankees’ everyday catcher—he’ll be a centerpiece.

And right now, it looks like the Yankees might’ve stumbled into something special.