Yankees have a ‘prominent’ internal infield solution

As the Yankees continue to shape their roster for the upcoming season, the infield remains a glaring question mark. With Gleyber Torres gone and the team yet to make a splash in free agency or via trade, New York is left weighing its internal options.

Players like DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza, and Jorbit Vivas could all factor into the mix, but none of them come without significant question marks.

DJ LeMahieu: A Prominent Option or Last Resort?

ESPN recently labeled DJ LeMahieu as a “prominent internal option for third base,” but the reality suggests he’s closer to a fallback plan than a legitimate solution. “DJ LeMahieu remains on the roster for $30 million over the next two seasons, giving the Yankees a prominent internal option for third base,” ESPN wrote, “but the veteran’s dreadful, injury-plagued 2024 campaign does not suggest he’s worthy of an every-day role entering his age-36 campaign.”

LeMahieu’s offensive numbers paint a troubling picture. He slashed just .204/.269/.259 last season, with a career-low .528 OPS and only two home runs across 67 games. His power has evaporated, and his athleticism—once a quality of his game—has waned. While his defense remains stellar, particularly at third base, the Yankees can’t realistically rely on him to be a productive bat in the lineup, let alone anchor a position on a team with championship aspirations.

Oswald Peraza: A Glove-First Option

Oswald Peraza is another name in the mix, but his offensive inexperience might keep him from securing an everyday role. Primarily a shortstop in the minors, Peraza has shown flashes of potential with the glove and could make a smooth transition to second or third base. The issue is whether his bat can catch up. His limited MLB appearances have been underwhelming at the plate, and the Yankees can ill afford another below-average hitter in their lineup.

Oswaldo Cabrera: The Super-Utility Safety Net

Oswaldo Cabrera is a jack-of-all-trades, capable of filling in at multiple positions. While his versatility is a major asset, it’s also what likely keeps him from becoming an everyday infielder. Cabrera slashed .247/.296/.365 last season, showing decent contact skills but little power. The Yankees seem to view him as a long-term utility player, which limits his viability as a starting solution for a critical infield spot.

Jorbit Vivas: An Intriguing but Unproven Candidate

Acquired in a midseason trade, Jorbit Vivas offers a bit more intrigue. The left-handed hitter has consistently posted strong contact numbers in the minors, with a career .225 batting average last season. However, his lack of big-league experience makes him a gamble, especially for a team looking to contend immediately. Vivas might end up serving as depth, but his bat could force the Yankees’ hand if he impresses in spring training. As a defender, he’s a much better fit at second than third due to his limited arm strength.

A Patchwork Approach

The Yankees find themselves in a precarious position. Relying on LeMahieu feels like a roll of the dice given his age and offensive decline. Cabrera and Peraza offer defensive flexibility, but both lack the offensive upside to be everyday contributors on a winning team. Vivas might represent a long-term solution, but his inexperience leaves plenty of questions.

For now, the Yankees appear to be banking on their depth to patch the holes in their infield. While that approach might suffice in the short term, it’s hard to see it being enough to seriously compete for a title. If this group doesn’t pan out, general manager Brian Cashman may find himself scouring the trade market by midseason in search of a more impactful upgrade.

For now, it’s safe to say the Yankees are waiting patiently for another starting-caliber infielder to shake free on the trade market, and Cashman is on the hunt.