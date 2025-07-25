Yankees have 5 players drawing serious trade interest

The New York Yankees are working behind the scenes to determine how aggressive they’ll be at the upcoming trade deadline.

While they could use help at third base, in the rotation, and especially the bullpen, nothing will come cheap this year.

That means saying goodbye to some talented young arms — and rival scouts have taken notice of who’s heating up in the system.

According to Jorge Castillo of ESPN, five pitching prospects are drawing heavy attention as the Yankees explore potential deals.

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz could headline a major deal

Right-hander Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz has emerged as a serious trade chip thanks to a breakout season across the minor leagues.

The 21-year-old owns a 2.42 ERA over 96.2 innings and was recently promoted to Double-A Somerset for his strong performance.

Rodriguez-Cruz pounds the zone and has shown the type of polish and velocity that front offices covet at the deadline.

If the Yankees are going to make a splash, it might take moving him — which would be a tough pill to swallow.

Bryce Cunningham offering big upside in High-A

Another name on the radar is 22-year-old Bryce Cunningham, who’s been lights out this season in High-A Hudson Valley.

He’s posted a 1.93 ERA over 46.2 innings, showing off excellent command and the ability to generate swings and misses.

Cunningham doesn’t overpower hitters with pure gas, but his sequencing and mound presence make him incredibly intriguing.

He’s flown under the radar compared to others, but teams love what he could become with continued development.

Carlos Lagrange brings raw power but needs polish

Carlos Lagrange is another electric arm that has scouts buzzing — and it starts with a fastball that’s hit triple digits.

He’s pitched to a 3.54 ERA over 40.2 innings in Double-A, racking up strikeouts but also handing out too many walks.

At 22 years old, Lagrange has the ceiling of a big-league starter or a nasty late-inning reliever if control doesn’t improve.

His raw tools give him massive appeal, even if his long-term role is still somewhat undefined right now.

Ben Hess remains a high-ceiling wild card

Ben Hess, the Yankees’ first-round pick in 2023, has impressed with his strikeout stuff while adjusting to pro ball.

His 3.95 ERA at High-A doesn’t scream dominance, but he’s flashing the kind of movement and deception scouts love.

Hess still needs to cut down on free passes, but as a recent top pick, he’s naturally going to carry premium value.

For clubs looking to develop a frontline starter, Hess is a name to watch closely over the next two weeks.

Cam Schlittler may be too valuable to part with

Lastly, there’s Cam Schlittler, who’s already had a taste of the majors and showed flashes of serious upside.

The 24-year-old has hit triple digits with his fastball and struck out 13 over 10.1 innings despite a 4.35 ERA.

Schlittler was never supposed to pitch meaningful innings this soon, but the Yankees needed him — and he delivered.

He has the makings of a potential frontline starter, and the Yankees won’t let him go unless the return is substantial.