Yankees have 2 youngsters fighting it out for the starting third base job

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees entered spring training with a major question mark at third base, and as things begin to unfold, it’s looking like a two-man competition between Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza.

Veteran DJ LeMahieu hasn’t been a factor early in camp, having taken several months off from hitting this offseason. Reports suggest the Yankees aren’t feeling confident that he has much impact left in his bat, which means they’re likely turning to their younger in-house options until a better upgrade presents itself.

Cabrera Provides a Steady Defensive Presence

Cabrera, 25, is known more for his versatility than his offensive production, but he does offer switch-hitting ability and solid defense at the hot corner. Last season, he hit .247/.296/.365 with eight homers and 36 RBIs over 326 plate appearances—numbers that don’t exactly scream everyday starter but might be enough to keep him in the mix.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Where he really adds value is in the field. He posted a .970 fielding percentage with seven defensive runs saved and one out above average over 566.1 innings at third base. He’s not going to win a Gold Glove, but he’s reliable, and that might be what the Yankees need given the uncertainty at the position.

Peraza Looking for His Shot

Peraza, 24, has been stuck in a frustrating limbo between Triple-A and the majors, never quite getting the runway he needs to prove himself. He’s already shown flashes this spring, picking up a hit and a run in his first game action, but the real test will be his consistency at the plate.

Last season in Triple-A, he hit .246/.341/.394 with 13 homers and 60 RBIs. While those numbers aren’t overwhelming, he does have a more patient approach than Cabrera, with a higher on-base percentage that could help the Yankees if they’re looking for someone who can grind out at-bats.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Defensively, he’s another steady option. His advanced metrics at third base in 2023 were break-even over 300 innings—not elite, but serviceable enough that the Yankees wouldn’t lose anything compared to Cabrera.

The Best of Two Good, But Not Great, Options

Neither Cabrera nor Peraza is an obvious long-term solution, but right now, they both look like better bets than LeMahieu. The Yankees seem willing to give both an extended opportunity to prove themselves this spring, and unless a major move is made, one of them will likely be holding down third base when Opening Day arrives.