Yankees not ‘entirely sold’ declining infielder can bounce-back

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees have been publicly supportive of DJ LeMahieu’s potential bounce-back in 2025, but behind the scenes, there’s reason to believe they’re far less optimistic. According to Bob Klapisch of NJ.com, the organization isn’t fully convinced that LeMahieu can still be an impact player.

“Turner ended up signing with the Cubs on Thursday, meaning the Yankees are stuck with DJ LeMahieu for now. But stay tuned. The Bombers aren’t entirely sold on the idea that LeMahieu can still help.”

A Sharp Decline Over the Past Two Seasons

LeMahieu, now 36, is well past his prime and has been a below-average hitter for two consecutive seasons. He played just 67 games last year, slashing .204/.269/.259 with two home runs, 26 RBIs, and a brutal 52 wRC+. That means he was 48% worse than the average major league hitter, making him a liability in the lineup.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He took two months off from hitting this offseason in an effort to get healthy, but even if he’s feeling better, the Yankees can’t count on him to return to his 2022 form, when he hit .261 with a .357 on-base percentage. The drop-off has been steep, and there’s little evidence suggesting a major resurgence is coming.

Who Will Start at Third Base?

With LeMahieu’s status in question, the Yankees could look to Oswaldo Cabrera or Oswald Peraza to take over at third base. Neither player is a surefire solution, but they provide more upside at this point. Cabrera has flashed potential as a utility man but lacks the consistency of an everyday player. Peraza, on the other hand, is a defensive standout who needs to prove he can hit at the major league level.

Even if one of them wins the job, it still might not be enough to solidify the infield. That’s why many are calling for the Yankees to make another move to acquire a legitimate bat.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Cashman Playing the Waiting Game

General manager Brian Cashman isn’t rushing into any decisions just yet. He’s staying patient, waiting for the right opportunity to add an offensive piece that also brings defensive value. With Jazz Chisholm’s flexibility, the Yankees could just as easily target a second baseman, shifting Chisholm to third if needed.

Spring training could shake things up, and if the Yankees aren’t seeing what they need from LeMahieu or their internal options, don’t be surprised if they make a move before Opening Day.