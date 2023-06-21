Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner hints at potential changes if team flops in playoffs

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Presently, negative talking points about the New York Yankees abound, particularly concerning their underwhelming offense and perceived mismanagement of funds during the previous off-season.

While the acquisition of Carlos Rodon, on a six-year, $162 million deal, undoubtedly strengthened the top of their rotation, the team’s offensive capabilities saw little to no enhancement.

Evaluating Yankees’ Roster Decisions: The Impact on Offense

Maintaining Aaron Judge and reintegrating Anthony Rizzo, while important, were essentially status-quo decisions as these players were already productive members of the team. Expectations for Judge to replicate his MVP performance from 2022 were ambitious, and despite coming close, his season has been interrupted by two stints on the injured list.

Examining the Yankees’ Payroll: The Struggles of an Expensive Roster

In reality, the Yankees, with an active total payroll of $281.2 million, present an offense that seems far from intimidating, particularly in Judge’s absence. They have a significant financial commitment to players not currently on the roster and over $70 million tied up with injured list occupants.

The Championship Aspiration: A Narrative of Hope Against Odds

The prevailing narrative remains that the Yankees, if healthy at the right time, can make a strong push for a championship. However, this belief faces considerable challenges, given the team’s failure to successfully assemble the pieces in over a decade, rendering this reliance on perfect timing a significant gamble.

Steinbrenner’s Stance: A Reflection on Leadership and Team Performance

Yankees co-owner Hal Steinbrenner, in a recent appearance on The Michael Kay Show, addressed questions about the team’s current state and expressed his confidence in their leadership. Notably, Steinbrenner hinted at potential changes, stating that if the Yankees were to falter in the postseason despite being 90% healthy, he would commence questioning.

“If we can march into the playoffs 90% of our intended team . . . and we don’t perform well in the playoffs, I’ll start asking the questions even then.”

Health Concerns: The Recurring Postseason Nightmare

Expecting the Yankees to maintain full or even 75% health during the postseason seems unrealistic. In the previous year, the absence of Frankie Montas and Andrew Benintendi—acquired at the trade deadline—along with DJ LeMahieu was keenly felt.

Team Management: Luck vs. Strategy

Relying heavily on luck does not characterize successful team management. Instead, it involves the application of robust strategies that commit wholeheartedly rather than using a hodgepodge of elements such as instinct and analytics to piece the puzzle together.

Steinbrenner’s Observations: A Need for Change

As Steinbrenner watches his team’s performance, it’s evident that the current lineup lacks the necessary components to compete for a World Series title this year. Attempts to salvage their season at the trade deadline reflect a pattern of failure, including prematurely offloading their prospects on an annual basis.