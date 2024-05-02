Yankees preparing to restart rehab process for essential infielder

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees may be actively seeking infield reinforcements at the trade deadline this summer. With Gleyber Torres underperforming, posting a .215/.289/.248 batting line, the Yankees are confronting significant offensive weaknesses.

The Yankees’ Struggling Infield

Torres’ struggles are part of a broader issue that includes problems at third base, where Oswaldo Cabrera has been faltering both offensively and defensively despite hitting a home run on Wednesday. These challenges highlight the critical need for DJ LeMahieu’s return to the lineup.

LeMahieu, who began a rehab assignment last week, had to exit prematurely after aggravating a foot injury sustained during spring training. The Yankees remain hopeful, as recent imaging was reassuring, and they expect him to resume his rehabilitation soon.

“Not yet, but I know today he came in ‘feeling great,’ ” manager Aaron Boone said before the Yankees’ 2-0 win over the Orioles on Wednesday night at Camden Yards. “Are we at a week? So I’m sure I’ll get on the report here today or [Thursday] that that’s probably starting to happen.”

The Importance of DJ LeMahieu’s Return

LeMahieu, who had a mixed season last year with a .243/.327/.390 slash line, showed signs of his old self post-All-Star break after the Yankees dismissed hitting coach Dillon Lawson. His performance improved to a .273 average and a .377 OBP, adding eight homers and 17 RBIs over 220 at-bats.

This resurgence suggests that LeMahieu might still have valuable contributions to make, particularly with his dependable defense. Last season, he recorded three defensive runs saved and achieved three outs above average at third base.

The Yankees are keenly awaiting LeMahieu’s full recovery and return to the lineup, considering his potential impact both at bat and in the field. They are also contemplating adjustments to their batting order, which may include moving LeMahieu up to lead off, especially given Anthony Volpe’s recent struggles, marked by three strikeouts in Wednesday’s game.