Yankees: Good news and bad news from 9-4 loss to Rangers

The Yankees demolished the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of their doubleheader on Saturday 8–0, but Texas got the better of New York in Game 2, winning 9–4.

Cole’s Strong Outing Overshadowed by Yankees’ Bullpen Collapse

The Bombers wasted a tremendous start from Gerrit Cole, who tossed 90 pitches and lasted 5.1 innings, giving up just six hits and one earned run, collecting 10 strikeouts in the process.

Despite a rocky start coming back from injury, Cole has only given up three earned runs in his last 11 innings. When your ace delivers a performance like that, you expect to win. Unfortunately, the Yankees’ bullpen imploded, with Luke Weaver and Michael Tonkin giving up eight earned runs in less than two innings.

The Rangers teed off against both of them, two of the Yankees’ most efficient and consistent relief pitchers. Sometimes, things deteriorate quickly, and both arms have earned a dud among a larger sample size of success.

Offensive Highlights and Misses

Offensively, the Yankees added a few home runs via the middle of their lineup. Late in the game, Giancarlo Stanton and Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit back-to-back homers, with Chisholm posting his sixth long-ball in just 11 games with the Yankees since being acquired. He’s been a solid asset in the heart of the lineup, and his defense at third base has been excellent.

For the most part, the Yankees’ top half remains efficient, but the bottom half has certainly had its ups and downs. Backup catcher Carlos Narvaez struck out three times in three at-bats—the Yankees certainly missed Austin Wells and his production, having posted four RBIs in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

Looking Ahead to Sunday’s Matchup

The Yanks will look ahead to Sunday afternoon with Marcus Stroman on the mound, who is hoping to bounce back after a few poor performances. He will face off against Andrew Heaney, a former Yankee who hosts a 3.98 ERA this season over 115.1 innings.