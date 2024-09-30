Yankees: Good news and bad news from 6-4 win over Pirates

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Yankees wrapped up their regular season with a 6–4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon. Clarke Schmidt had an opportunity to solidify his role in the postseason rotation but struggled, allowing four earned runs over four innings. This performance further complicates the decision for manager Aaron Boone regarding the final spot in the playoff rotation.

Schmidt’s Struggles Complicate Rotation Plans

Schmidt’s shaky outing follows a similar performance by rookie pitcher Luis Gil, who also finished the season with a disappointing appearance. Both pitchers are vying for a spot in the postseason rotation, but neither ended the year on a high note. Schmidt, who is more experienced, hasn’t proven to be consistently reliable, while Gil, an AL Rookie of the Year candidate, boasts a 3.50 ERA over 151.2 innings this season. Boone now faces a tough decision between the two, with neither pitcher doing much to inspire confidence.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Strong Bullpen Performance Provides Optimism

Despite Schmidt’s struggles, the Yankees’ bullpen shined, allowing just two hits over the final five innings of the game. Luke Weaver, who has emerged as a key high-leverage reliever, struck out two batters in a solid inning of work. Clay Holmes followed up with a save, further supporting his role as the team’s closer.

Mark Leiter Jr. also impressed, though his outing was a bit more eventful. Leiter threw 32 pitches in one inning, walking two batters and giving up a hit before escaping without allowing a run. Despite some inconsistency since joining the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs, Leiter has not surrendered a run in his last four appearances, a positive sign heading into the postseason.

Offensive Contributions from Key Players

On the offensive side, the Yankees collected five hits while striking out eight times and drawing seven walks. Gleyber Torres and Trent Grisham led the way, combining for four hits and three RBIs. Grisham delivered a two-run homer in the first inning and added an RBI single in the third, providing early momentum for the Yankees.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Veteran left fielder Alex Verdugo came through in the clutch, delivering a two-run single in the eighth inning that drove in Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells, giving the Yankees a 6–4 lead.

Left Field Battle: Verdugo vs. Dominguez

Both Verdugo and Dominguez are battling for the starting spot in left field as the Yankees head into the postseason. Boone may decide to rotate them based on matchups, but this could present challenges. Both players contributed in Sunday’s game, and it will be interesting to see how Boone handles this competition when the ALDS begins.

Yankees Await Playoff Matchup

With the regular season behind them, the Yankees now have a few days to rest before the ALDS. They will be watching closely as the Kansas City Royals face the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card round. Baltimore has given the Yankees trouble this season, so a matchup against Kansas City may be more favorable.

Regardless of the opponent, the Yankees will need to finalize their rotation and lineup decisions quickly to make a deep playoff run.