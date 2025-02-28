Yankees: Good news and bad news from 6-3 win over Blue Jays

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Yankees continued their spring training schedule with a strong 6–3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, showing off some early-season power and solid pitching performances. While the team continues to deal with a few injury setbacks, they still managed to piece together an impressive win behind a mix of veterans and depth pieces making their mark.

Bats Come Alive Early

New York wasted no time getting on the board, with Austin Wells launching a solo home run to right field in the first inning. Right behind him, Cody Bellinger followed suit, yanking a 359-foot shot down the right-field line to give the Yankees a quick 2–0 lead.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Toronto responded with a run in the third, but backup catcher Alex Jackson added some insurance in the fifth, smacking a home run to left. He wasn’t done, either, doubling to left in the sixth and finishing the day with three RBIs on two hits. With the backup catcher job still very much up for grabs, Jackson’s performance was a timely one, putting himself in the conversation for a roster spot.

Strong Pitching Leads the Way

Ace Gerrit Cole made his first start of the spring and looked sharp, tossing 3.1 innings while striking out five batters and allowing just one earned run. Cole’s presence on the mound is always reassuring, and it was a clean start to what the Yankees hope will be another dominant campaign for their Cy Young winner.

Right-hander Sean Boyle continued his strong showing in camp, throwing 2.2 innings with four strikeouts. He’s been one of the more intriguing arms in camp so far and could carve out a role in some capacity if he keeps this up.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ pitching staff was mostly in control, but left-hander Brandon Leibrandt ran into a little trouble late, allowing two unearned runs on two hits while striking out three. Overall, though, it was a strong effort on the mound, keeping Toronto’s offense in check.

Injury Concerns Continue to Pile Up

While the Yankees walked away with a win, the injury news before the game wasn’t as positive. Manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Luis Gil is dealing with shoulder discomfort, which will keep him sidelined for a while. The young right-hander had been penciled in for a major role in the rotation, and now the Yankees will need to adjust their plans.

On top of that, reliever J.T. Brubaker suffered three fractured ribs after trying to avoid a comebacker. His injury is expected to keep him out for several weeks, which is another tough break for a pitcher who has been working his way back from a lengthy absence.

Yankees Keep Rolling Despite Setbacks

Even with some early adversity, the Yankees are finding ways to win and get contributions from different players. The offense showed power, the pitching was effective, and a few players fighting for roster spots made their presence felt. With plenty of games left in the Grapefruit League, there’s still a lot to sort out, but this was another step in the right direction.