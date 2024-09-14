Yankees: Good news and bad news from 5-4 win over Red Sox

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees continued their winning streak against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night, securing a 5–4 victory in the second game of a four-game series. Following their thrilling 2-1 walk-off win in extra innings on Thursday, the Yankees once again came out on top, thanks to a clutch performance from Aaron Judge and a strong outing from starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt.

Clarke Schmidt is an Asset for the Yankees

Schmidt delivered a solid performance, tossing 5.2 innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits and striking out five batters. Over 86 pitches, Schmidt threw 61 strikes and ended the game with a 2.41 ERA. This marked Schmidt’s second major league start since returning from a right lat injury that sidelined him for several months.

Reflecting on the game, Schmidt said, “I think this probably might be my most memorable win of my career so far here. I think just the magnitude of that homer.” The Yankees see Schmidt as a crucial piece in either the starting rotation or the bullpen, depending on how he performs as the regular season winds down. However, it’s likely he will shift to a bullpen role during the playoffs, with Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, and Luis Gil potentially filling the postseason rotation.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Judge’s Grand Slam Saves the Day

The Yankees found themselves in a tough spot after reliever Mark Leiter Jr. surrendered two earned runs over 1.1 innings, raising his ERA to 4.89. Just when the game seemed to be slipping away, Aaron Judge came through in a big way, smashing a grand slam to left field in the seventh inning, giving the Yankees a 5–4 lead.

Judge’s heroics proved to be the game-winner, and closer Luke Weaver sealed the victory, striking out five batters over two innings to earn the save. Weaver has been a reliable arm for the Yankees this season and is gradually earning the trust of manager Aaron Boone in high-leverage situations.

Offensive Contributions and Stanton’s Struggles

While Judge was the star of the night, Gleyber Torres also chipped in with an RBI, and Anthony Rizzo contributed two hits. The Yankees continue to rely on their key hitters to drive the offense, but they are still waiting for Giancarlo Stanton to find his rhythm. Over the last 30 days, Stanton is hitting just .190/.277/.417, significantly lowering his season stats.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A hot Stanton could be a game-changer come playoff time, and the Yankees are working to get him back on track as the regular season winds down.

Looking Ahead

With Aaron Boone gaining more confidence in Luke Weaver as a potential primary closer, the Yankees are shaping up their bullpen for the postseason. They will face off against the Red Sox again on Saturday at 1:05 PM, with Gerrit Cole taking the mound against Brayan Bello. Cole, who holds a 3.36 ERA compared to Bello’s 4.70, has been in excellent form lately, allowing only four runs combined over his last five starts.

The Yankees, who currently hold a slim three-game lead in the American League East, are building momentum as they head into the homestretch of the regular season.